Amenities

garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

5405 SW Cherry Creek Rd Available 07/01/20 Super Cute Home in SW Bentonville! - This adorable home is super clean and consists of 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, 2 car garage, upgraded appliances, split floor plan, pantry and linen closets. The home backs up to green space and you can enjoy the tranquility with the wet weather creek in the back yard!



(RLNE4635657)