/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 8:17 PM
85 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Wetumpka, AL
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
903 Jackson Trace Rd
903 Jackson Trace Road, Wetumpka, AL
3 Bedrooms
$825
1440 sqft
Commercial/Residential Property For Lease - Completely UPDATED Commercial or Residential property for lease. 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom located just off Hwy 231 in Wetumpka.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
7716 Us Highway 231
7716 US Route 231, Wetumpka, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1736 sqft
This home is situated in the heart of Wetumpka hidden down a private driveway. The home features 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. It is very private and sits with only one other house in the middle of 15 wooded acres.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
106 Barnes Ct
106 Barnes Court, Wetumpka, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1404 sqft
RENT WITH NO SECURITY DEPOSIT (Conditions May Apply) Call us 24/7 at (205) 789-1257 to speak to our leasing agents Year Lease - Quarterly pest control included - Quarterly air filter replacement(s) included - Utilities not included - No
Results within 1 mile of Wetumpka
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
631 Wescott Dr
631 Westcott Drive, Blue Ridge, AL
Large secluded 4 bedroom - Large, secluded 4 bedroom/2 bath house in Blue Ridge Estates. If you enjoy nature, you will love this property. Large secluded lot with lots of gorgeous trees. Large den/family room with built in bookcases, fireplace.
Results within 5 miles of Wetumpka
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
472 Pecan Tree Drive
472 Pecan Tree Drive, Montgomery, AL
3 Bedrooms
$865
1350 sqft
472 Pecan Tree Drive - Welcome Home to this 3 bedroom 2 bath brick house. This home boast a large living room, a large eat in kitchen with double doors that lead to a covered patio and a large back yard that is fully fenced.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
6220 Wares Ferry Road
6220 Wares Ferry Road, Montgomery, AL
3 Bedrooms
$875
1144 sqft
6220 Wares Ferry Road Available 07/30/20 6220 Wares Ferry Road - Welcome Home to 6220 Wares Ferry Road! This 3bedroom/2bath home is ready for you to call it home. The large living room opens up to the dining area in the eat-in kitchen.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
110 Candy Lane
110 Candy Lane, Elmore County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$600
1216 sqft
3 Bedroom/2 Bath Mobile Home in Wetumpka! - Property not available to show until after June 1st. All applicants welcome to apply before that date. MUST have a minimum credit score of 600. 3 Bedroom/2 bathroom mobile home located in Wetumpka.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 07:38pm
1 Unit Available
6409 Deerwood Place
6409 Deerwood Court, Montgomery, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1504 sqft
This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 07:38pm
1 Unit Available
729 Amity Lane
729 Amity Lane, Montgomery, AL
3 Bedrooms
$925
1279 sqft
Low maintenance 3/2 with tile throughout. Large open living room with a eat in updated kitchen that stars granite counters.Home has updated tile bathrooms along with a covered patio that showcases it large fully private backyard.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 07:38pm
1 Unit Available
6540 Juniper Tree Lane
6540 Juniper Tree Lane, Montgomery, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1375 sqft
Call us today for more info, before it gets rented!See below to set up your "self showing" today. This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature.
1 of 11
Last updated May 15 at 06:43pm
1 Unit Available
4243 Delmar Drive
4243 Delmar Drive, Montgomery, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1707 sqft
This is a charming home with loads of character. Situated in a well established neighborhood, this home features: hardwood floors, new carpet, new appliances, and a combination kitchen and dining area that is quite large, and a sunroom.
1 of 10
Last updated May 4 at 11:11am
1 Unit Available
6209 Dalford Drive
6209 Dalford Drive, Montgomery, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
1537 sqft
This is a charming home with loads of character. Situated in a well established neighborhood, this home features: a den and great room, an air conditioned Florida room, remodeled bathrooms and a fenced in backyard.
1 of 14
Last updated February 13 at 11:29am
1 Unit Available
366 Yesterhouse Drive
366 Yesterhouse Drive, Montgomery, AL
3 Bedrooms
$850
1534 sqft
Townhouse For Rent! - Welcome home to 366 Yesterhouse! This gorgeous townhouse could be yours with an approved application! With the rental price, it will go quickly! Newly renovated, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and all kitchen appliances included!
1 of 1
Last updated December 18 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
1143 Hidden Meadow Drive
1143 Hidden Meadow Drive, Montgomery, AL
3 Bedrooms
$875
1375 sqft
1143 Hidden Meadow Drive Available 01/01/20 Cozy Corner Lot - 3 bedroom - Come see this precious home, nestled in a spacious lot at the corner of Sweetwood and Hidden Meadow.
Results within 10 miles of Wetumpka
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
138 Units Available
The Fields Carriage Hills
3364 Fountain Ln, Montgomery, AL
3 Bedrooms
$772
1632 sqft
We don't just rent apartments. From the moment you walk through the front door, you'll feel the comfort that makes our residents happy to call us home.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
10 Units Available
Peppertree Apartments
8201 Vaughn Rd, Montgomery, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,075
1151 sqft
Spacious apartments with vaulted ceilings, arched windows and wood-burning fireplaces. Lakeside living with ample amenities including a fitness center, fountain area, tennis court and grilling area. Pet-friendly. Near AMC Classic Festival Plaza 16.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
56 Units Available
The Fields One Center
4220 Strathmore Dr, Montgomery, AL
3 Bedrooms
$630
1174 sqft
We don't just rent apartments. From the moment you walk through the front door, you'll feel the comfort that makes our residents happy to call us home.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 06:55pm
18 Units Available
Birchwood
500 Eastdale Rd S, Montgomery, AL
3 Bedrooms
$825
1355 sqft
Walk-in closets, extra storage, and a fireplace. Amenities include 24-hr maintenance, business center, and gym. Pet-friendly. Nine minutes to Auburn University Montgomery. Ten minutes to the Gayle Planetarium.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated June 12 at 06:30pm
26 Units Available
Verandas at Mitylene
8850 Crosswinds Circle, Montgomery, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,014
1327 sqft
Just minutes from area shops. On-site amenities include a 24-hour fitness center, media center, and a separate business center. Fabulous landscaping with a large pool, grill area, and car wash area.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
13 Units Available
Elevate 5050
5050 Bell Rd, Montgomery, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,110
1438 sqft
Luxurious units offer fireplaces, washer/dryer hookups and patios or balconies. Community includes car wash area, gym and media room. Located close to schools, I-85 and the Montgomery Zoo.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 10 at 02:10pm
3 Units Available
Legacy at The Lake
1421 Stonehenge Rd, Montgomery, AL
3 Bedrooms
$799
1100 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Legacy at The Lake in Montgomery. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
10 Units Available
Verandas at Taylor Oaks
7701 Taylor Oaks, Montgomery, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,237
1327 sqft
Just off Route 271. Updated interiors with hardwood floors, granite countertops, and walk-in closets. Fireplaces in each home. On-site dog park, playground, and pool area. Hot tub, media room, and updated gym on-site.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
5 Units Available
Halcyon Park Apartments
7880 Taylor Park Rd, Montgomery, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,018
1200 sqft
Walk-in closets, in-unit laundry, and extra storage. Amenities include 24-hr maintenance, a playground, pool, and a 24-hr fitness center. Pet-friendly. Near universities, the East Chase shopping center, and Vaughn Park.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
8 Units Available
Tapestry on Vaughn
3201 Watchman Dr, Montgomery, AL
3 Bedrooms
$995
1340 sqft
Luxury apartments feature stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, ceiling fans and a fireplace. Amenities include 24-hr maintenance, a playground, coffee bar, and bike storage. Near several K-12 schools.