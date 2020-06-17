4033 Christopher Drive

Amenities

This home is available for NO CONTACT showings 7 days per week. Updated 3 bedroom single family home conveniently located close to everything Cahaba Heights has to offer. New carpet, fresh paint, updated lighting, new granite counters, and tons of other updated fixtures throughout! Rent $1550. Security Deposit $1550. AVOID FRAUD: We do not advertise for rent on Craigslist. Monthly rent is based on a 12 month lease. Properties are leased on a first-come, first-served basis decided by lease signing and move in dates. No section 8. Application Fee (per adult tenant).One-time Lease Administration Fee. One-time Pet Fee (if applicable). Monthly Pet Rent (if applicable). Contact for details. Complete a rental application online at: https://renumgt.appfolio.com/listings/rental_applications/new?listable_uid=2c2b2ec0-be25-4758-8097-1c0ccc0ea98c&source=Rently

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.