Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:11 PM

4033 Christopher Drive

4033 Christopher Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4033 Christopher Drive, Vestavia Hills, AL 35243

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This home is available for NO CONTACT showings 7 days per week. Updated 3 bedroom single family home conveniently located close to everything Cahaba Heights has to offer. New carpet, fresh paint, updated lighting, new granite counters, and tons of other updated fixtures throughout! Rent $1550. Security Deposit $1550. AVOID FRAUD: We do not advertise for rent on Craigslist. Monthly rent is based on a 12 month lease. Properties are leased on a first-come, first-served basis decided by lease signing and move in dates. No section 8. Application Fee (per adult tenant).One-time Lease Administration Fee. One-time Pet Fee (if applicable). Monthly Pet Rent (if applicable). Contact for details. Complete a rental application online at: https://renumgt.appfolio.com/listings/rental_applications/new?listable_uid=2c2b2ec0-be25-4758-8097-1c0ccc0ea98c&source=Rently
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4033 Christopher Drive have any available units?
4033 Christopher Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Vestavia Hills, AL.
What amenities does 4033 Christopher Drive have?
Some of 4033 Christopher Drive's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4033 Christopher Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4033 Christopher Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4033 Christopher Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4033 Christopher Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4033 Christopher Drive offer parking?
No, 4033 Christopher Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4033 Christopher Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4033 Christopher Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4033 Christopher Drive have a pool?
No, 4033 Christopher Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4033 Christopher Drive have accessible units?
No, 4033 Christopher Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4033 Christopher Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4033 Christopher Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4033 Christopher Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4033 Christopher Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
