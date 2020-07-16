All apartments in Tuscaloosa
917 Homewood Drive Unit 4
917 Homewood Drive Unit 4

917 Homewood Dr · (205) 824-5008
Location

917 Homewood Dr, Tuscaloosa, AL 35401

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 917 Homewood Drive Unit 4 · Avail. Aug 7

$2,190

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
917 Homewood Drive Unit 4 Available 08/07/20 University of Alabama Tuscaloosa Condo For Fall 2020!!! HALF OFF SECURITY DEPOSIT!!! Available to View with 48 Hour Notice!!! - ***LEASE AND MOVE IN BY 8/15/2020 AND PAY 1/2 SECURITY DEPOSIT***

Available For Fall of 2020!!!

3 Blocks from Campus! Each have 9 foot ceilings, hardwoods, stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops throughout, private balcony off one of the bedrooms, and washer and dryer provided.

Does not include utilities

*Bonus Amenity Included* A portion of the resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment and lease compliance.

The Grove @ University Park is a short walk to campus, with the schools of Business, Communication and Education nearby.

The security deposit for the home is equal to the monthly rent amount. The application fee is $60 per applicant. Any adult that plans to live in the home must apply. The security deposit is what holds the property for you, and is only refundable for a period of 48 hours.

If you place a security deposit on the home, you and any adult that will be living in the home must apply by midnight of the same day, or the home will go back on the market and the security deposit be placed on hold. Failure to provide the needed documentation for ARM to complete your application in the 48 hour time period will result in the application being placed on hold and the home will go back on the market.

Alabama Rental Managers is a leader in the Birmingham Property Management and Rental market. Give us a call today to schedule a viewing! 205-824-5008. Check out our FAQ's for more information about our policies and application process. http://www.alabamarentalmanagers.com/applicants/

www.AlabamaRentalManagers.com

(RLNE1880794)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 917 Homewood Drive Unit 4 have any available units?
917 Homewood Drive Unit 4 has a unit available for $2,190 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tuscaloosa, AL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tuscaloosa Rent Report.
What amenities does 917 Homewood Drive Unit 4 have?
Some of 917 Homewood Drive Unit 4's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 917 Homewood Drive Unit 4 currently offering any rent specials?
917 Homewood Drive Unit 4 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 917 Homewood Drive Unit 4 pet-friendly?
No, 917 Homewood Drive Unit 4 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tuscaloosa.
Does 917 Homewood Drive Unit 4 offer parking?
No, 917 Homewood Drive Unit 4 does not offer parking.
Does 917 Homewood Drive Unit 4 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 917 Homewood Drive Unit 4 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 917 Homewood Drive Unit 4 have a pool?
No, 917 Homewood Drive Unit 4 does not have a pool.
Does 917 Homewood Drive Unit 4 have accessible units?
No, 917 Homewood Drive Unit 4 does not have accessible units.
Does 917 Homewood Drive Unit 4 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 917 Homewood Drive Unit 4 has units with dishwashers.
