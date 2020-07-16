Amenities

917 Homewood Drive Unit 4 Available 08/07/20 University of Alabama Tuscaloosa Condo For Fall 2020!!! HALF OFF SECURITY DEPOSIT!!! Available to View with 48 Hour Notice!!! - ***LEASE AND MOVE IN BY 8/15/2020 AND PAY 1/2 SECURITY DEPOSIT***



Available For Fall of 2020!!!



3 Blocks from Campus! Each have 9 foot ceilings, hardwoods, stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops throughout, private balcony off one of the bedrooms, and washer and dryer provided.



Does not include utilities



*Bonus Amenity Included* A portion of the resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment and lease compliance.



The Grove @ University Park is a short walk to campus, with the schools of Business, Communication and Education nearby.



The security deposit for the home is equal to the monthly rent amount. The application fee is $60 per applicant. Any adult that plans to live in the home must apply. The security deposit is what holds the property for you, and is only refundable for a period of 48 hours.



If you place a security deposit on the home, you and any adult that will be living in the home must apply by midnight of the same day, or the home will go back on the market and the security deposit be placed on hold. Failure to provide the needed documentation for ARM to complete your application in the 48 hour time period will result in the application being placed on hold and the home will go back on the market.



Alabama Rental Managers is a leader in the Birmingham Property Management and Rental market. Give us a call today to schedule a viewing! 205-824-5008. Check out our FAQ's for more information about our policies and application process. http://www.alabamarentalmanagers.com/applicants/



www.AlabamaRentalManagers.com



