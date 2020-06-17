All apartments in Tuscaloosa
1805 8th Avenue
Last updated April 9 2020 at 11:36 AM

1805 8th Avenue

1805 8th Avenue · (201) 845-7300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1805 8th Avenue, Tuscaloosa, AL 35401

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Sublet

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$725

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 950 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
24hr gym
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
24hr gym
pool
2020 SPRING-SUMMER SUBLEASE. December to August. Located just off 15th Street and convenient to everything. Small gated community located one mile to campus. One bedroom homes are spacious, clean and well designed. Each feature the latest in designer upgrades to include; granite counters atop rich maple cabinetry, ceramic tile floors, an abundance of closet/ storage space, intrusion alarm, Hi-gloss black appliances, and French doors leading off your bedroom to a private balcony. Offers relaxing pool and 24 hour fitness

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1805 8th Avenue have any available units?
1805 8th Avenue has a unit available for $725 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tuscaloosa, AL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tuscaloosa Rent Report.
What amenities does 1805 8th Avenue have?
Some of 1805 8th Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1805 8th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1805 8th Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1805 8th Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1805 8th Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tuscaloosa.
Does 1805 8th Avenue offer parking?
No, 1805 8th Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1805 8th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1805 8th Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1805 8th Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 1805 8th Avenue has a pool.
Does 1805 8th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1805 8th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1805 8th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1805 8th Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
