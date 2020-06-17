1805 8th Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters recently renovated 24hr gym pool

2020 SPRING-SUMMER SUBLEASE. December to August. Located just off 15th Street and convenient to everything. Small gated community located one mile to campus. One bedroom homes are spacious, clean and well designed. Each feature the latest in designer upgrades to include; granite counters atop rich maple cabinetry, ceramic tile floors, an abundance of closet/ storage space, intrusion alarm, Hi-gloss black appliances, and French doors leading off your bedroom to a private balcony. Offers relaxing pool and 24 hour fitness