1650 JACK WARNER PKWY

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher fireplace media room microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities media room

Luxury condo in Tuscaloosa in the PERFECT location! Right on the river and Walking distance to the stadium for tailgating and football games, the amphitheater for concerts, and the local farmers market! With shops and restaurants underneath, you really don't ever have to leave! Finishes are top of the line. A STUNNING view! Wake up, get breakfast at Another Broken Egg or River, and take a walk on the Riverwalk! This is a rare find. Just close enough to be able to walk to games and just far enough away to where the noise won't disturb you!