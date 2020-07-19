All apartments in Tuscaloosa
1650 JACK WARNER PKWY
1650 JACK WARNER PKWY

1650 Jack Warner Parkway · (205) 915-3587
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1650 Jack Warner Parkway, Tuscaloosa, AL 35401

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1102 · Avail. now

$2,400

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
media room
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
media room
Luxury condo in Tuscaloosa in the PERFECT location! Right on the river and Walking distance to the stadium for tailgating and football games, the amphitheater for concerts, and the local farmers market! With shops and restaurants underneath, you really don't ever have to leave! Finishes are top of the line. A STUNNING view! Wake up, get breakfast at Another Broken Egg or River, and take a walk on the Riverwalk! This is a rare find. Just close enough to be able to walk to games and just far enough away to where the noise won't disturb you!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1650 JACK WARNER PKWY have any available units?
1650 JACK WARNER PKWY has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tuscaloosa, AL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tuscaloosa Rent Report.
What amenities does 1650 JACK WARNER PKWY have?
Some of 1650 JACK WARNER PKWY's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1650 JACK WARNER PKWY currently offering any rent specials?
1650 JACK WARNER PKWY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1650 JACK WARNER PKWY pet-friendly?
No, 1650 JACK WARNER PKWY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tuscaloosa.
Does 1650 JACK WARNER PKWY offer parking?
No, 1650 JACK WARNER PKWY does not offer parking.
Does 1650 JACK WARNER PKWY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1650 JACK WARNER PKWY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1650 JACK WARNER PKWY have a pool?
No, 1650 JACK WARNER PKWY does not have a pool.
Does 1650 JACK WARNER PKWY have accessible units?
No, 1650 JACK WARNER PKWY does not have accessible units.
Does 1650 JACK WARNER PKWY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1650 JACK WARNER PKWY has units with dishwashers.
