Last updated June 14 2020 at 5:55 PM

64 Apartments for rent in Trussville, AL with hardwood floors

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
144 Yvonne Street
144 Yvonne Street, Trussville, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1165 sqft
144 Yvonne Street Available 07/15/20 Great 3 Bedroom Home in Trussville - **COMING SOON*** This comfy 3 bathroom 2 bath home has wonderful hardwood floors throughout the home. Stone, Wood-burning fireplace in living room.

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
3800 Creekside Way
3800 Creek Side Way, Trussville, AL
4 Bedrooms
$2,440
Home in Trussville!! AVAILABLE NOW!!! Deposit Pending!!! - Beautiful 4 Bedroom, 4.5 Bath home with a Finished Basement.
Results within 1 mile of Trussville
Verified

Last updated June 14 at 01:06pm
$
Liberty Highlands
8 Units Available
Somerset at Trussville
3539 Mary Taylor Rd, Birmingham, AL
Studio
$813
561 sqft
1 Bedroom
$931
844 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,147
1039 sqft
The layouts at Somerset at Trussville Apartments, community design and amenities are top of the line. You'll be able to pick the floor plan that fits your taste by choosing from our several studio, 1 bedroom, 2 bedroom and 3 bedroom layouts.

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
2290 Cheshire Dr
2290 Cheshire Drive, Grayson Valley, AL
3 Bedrooms
$850
1272 sqft
3 Beds & 1.

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
Spring Lake
1 Unit Available
1753 Tall Oak Cir
1753 Tall Oak Circle, Birmingham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$945
1380 sqft
Welcome Home to 1753 Tall Oak Circle! This spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath home has beautiful hardwood floors in the living area. The kitchen is spacious and has plenty of cabinets.

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
Liberty Highlands
1 Unit Available
2590 Clayton St
2590 Clayton Street, Irondale, AL
2 Bedrooms
$880
1064 sqft
Check out this newly renovated property located in Irondale with 2 beds,1 bath , granite counters, luxury flooring, a storage building, a covered porch, FULLY fenced yard and a Carport!!Call us NOW at 205-410-8785 to set up a showing!!
Results within 5 miles of Trussville

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Killbough Springs
1 Unit Available
1222 Linwood Street
1222 Linwood Street, Jefferson County, AL
2 Bedrooms
$725
864 sqft
Roebuck/Jefferson County - 2 Bedrooms, 1 Bath, Living Room, Eat in kitchen, Hardwood Floors, Freshly Painted, 1 Car Garage. (RLNE5855285)

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
6454 Telia Dr
6454 Telia Drive, Jefferson County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
Newly Updated 3 bed 2 bath in Pinson! - Property Id: 299752 Recently updated 3 bedroom 2 bath home located in Pinson is available today! This home has new hardwood flooring, fresh paint inside and out, and new back deck.

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
South Eastlake
1 Unit Available
731 81st St S
731 81st Street South, Birmingham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$850
1221 sqft
Home for rent in East Lake!!! Move in by 6/19/20 to receive 1/2 off security deposit! COMING SOON!!! - **Call our office (205) 824 - 5008 and ask for the Leasing Department to get added to our wait list! Once the property is available for showings,

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Roebuck
1 Unit Available
901 Meadowbrook Drive
901 Meadowbrook Drive, Birmingham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$825
1006 sqft
New On The Market! Too Freakin' Cute! Better Hurry To See This One!! - New on the Market and Newly Renovated! New Fresh Colors! Great curb appeal on this wonderful home on a quiet neighborhood street. This lovely home features 3 Bedrooms, 1 Bath.

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
2412 4th St NW
2412 4th Street Northwest, Center Point, AL
3 Bedrooms
$795
1224 sqft
3 Beds & 1 Bath House / Pet-Friendly / Section 8 Accepted - The home comes with an appliance package that includes: Refrigerator This home features hardwood flooring throughout the living areas and in the bedrooms, vinyl flooring in the kitchen and

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
1353 5th Place NW
1353 5th Place Northwest, Center Point, AL
3 Bedrooms
$725
1056 sqft
Center Point - 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, Living Room, Large Eat in Kitchen, Freshly painted, Hardwood Floors, Total Electric, to take a video tour of this home go to www.barringtonrealestateco.com, click on "find a home." (RLNE5595114)

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
South Eastlake
1 Unit Available
8328 7th Court South
8328 7th Court South, Birmingham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$900
1329 sqft
**NEW on Market** REMODELED 3 Bedroom in Birmingham! Priced to Rent Immediately!!** - Spacious 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath home in the East Lake community of Birmingham.

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
2244 2nd Place NE
2244 2nd Place Northeast, Center Point, AL
3 Bedrooms
$860
Remodeled home available for rent in Center Point! HALF OFF SECURITY DEPOSIT!!! Deposit Pending!!! - **LEASE AND MOVE IN BY 4/15/2020 AND PAY 1/2 SECURITY DEPOSIT ON A 13-MONTH LEASE*** Charming, newly remodeled one level brick home for rent on a

Last updated June 14 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
2244 Centerpoint Parkw
2244 Center Point Pkwy, Center Point, AL
3 Bedrooms
$700
1 sqft
This is a very nice remodeled home which has 3 bedrooms and 2 bath 2 car garage totally remodeled ready to go. Beautifully refinished natural hardwood floors new appliances included.

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
213 Meadwood Dr NE
213 Meadwood Drive Northeast, Center Point, AL
3 Bedrooms
$875
1194 sqft
Welcome home to 213 Meadwood Drive NE! This 3 bedroom 1.5 bath home in Center Point is conveniently located, has beautiful hardwood floors, and has a private backyard.

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
Huffman
1 Unit Available
1108 Kiser Rd
1108 Kiser Road, Birmingham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$835
1066 sqft
Welcome home to 1108 Kiser Road! This charming 3bedroom/1bath beautiful home has great curb appeal fenced back yard, with 1 car garage. Unique hardwood flooring and spacious kitchen plenty of workspace/storage and eat in area.

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
Spring Lake
1 Unit Available
113 Lake Dr NE
113 Lake Drive Northeast, Birmingham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$925
1393 sqft
*** COMING SOON*** There's no place like home.

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
4524 Oak Dr
4524 Oak Drive, Pinson, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,100
2208 sqft
COMING SOON!!! This house is GORGEOUS! Located on a Great street in Pinson, it has a LOT to offer! Nice large fenced in lot with a huge covered patio in back! Inside features 4 beds, 2 baths and a huge open floor plan! Also there is a 1 car garage

Last updated June 14 at 05:36pm
1 Unit Available
475 Earl Owens Drive
475 Earl Owens Dr, Argo, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1379 sqft
Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.

Last updated June 14 at 05:36pm
Killbough Springs
1 Unit Available
1181 5 Mile Road
1181 Five Mile Road, Birmingham, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,175
1750 sqft
Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in. This 4 bedroom 2 bath home is perfect.

Last updated June 14 at 05:36pm
1 Unit Available
6011 Dewey Heights Road
6011 Dewey Heights Road, Jefferson County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1073 sqft
Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.

Last updated June 14 at 05:36pm
Roebuck
1 Unit Available
160 Rose Drive
160 Rose Drive North, Birmingham, AL
4 Bedrooms
$925
1463 sqft
Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in. This 4 bedroom 2 bath home is perfect.

Last updated June 14 at 05:36pm
1 Unit Available
2811 Creek Lane Northeast
2811 Creek Lane Northeast, Jefferson County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1098 sqft
Nice house with 3 bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms. The house has hardwood floors all throughout the rooms with tile flooring in the bathrooms and kitchen. The kitchen is very spacious, has great cabinet space, and granite countertops.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Trussville, AL

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Trussville renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

