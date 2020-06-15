All apartments in Trussville
Last updated June 15 2020

3800 Creekside Way

3800 Creek Side Way · (205) 824-5008 ext. 109
Location

3800 Creek Side Way, Trussville, AL 35173

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 3800 Creekside Way · Avail. now

$2,440

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 4.5 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Home in Trussville!! AVAILABLE NOW!!! Deposit Pending!!! - Beautiful 4 Bedroom, 4.5 Bath home with a Finished Basement. This home has lots of upgrades and tons of space!

Walk into a 2 story Foyer with Hardwood floors in the Living Room, Formal Dining Room, and Eat in Kitchen area. This home features a Large Kitchen with tons of cabinet space and counter top space. Kitchen and all baths have beautiful granite counter tops, and all baths have tile floors.
Large Master bedroom is on the main level with trey ceilings and french doors leading to an outside sitting area as well as french doors leading into the large master bath. Master bath has double vanity, garden tub, separate tile shower and 2 spacious closets! 3 Large bedrooms upstairs with 2 full baths. Basement is finished with a den area, a bonus room that can be used as an office, and a full bath!

Pets under 40lbs only please.

**Bonus Amenity Included** A portion of the resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment and lease compliance.

Tenant to verify:
Power-Alabama Power
Water-Trussville Utilities
Sewer-Trussville Utilities
Gas-Trussville Utilities
Schools-Trussville
Give us a call today to schedule a viewing! 205-824-5008. Check out our FAQ's for more information about our policies and application process. http://www.alabamarentalmanagers.com/faq

www.AlabamaRentalManagers.com

The security deposit for the home is equal to the monthly rent amount. The application fee is $60 per applicant. Any adult that plans to live in the home must apply. The security deposit is what holds the property for you, and is only refundable for a period of 48 hours.

Alabama Rental Managers is a leader in the Birmingham Property Management and Rental market. Give us a call today to schedule a viewing! 205-824-5008. Check out our FAQ's for more information about our policies and application process. http://www.alabamarentalmanagers.com/faq

www.AlabamaRentalManagers.com

(RLNE2390915)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

