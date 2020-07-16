Apartment List
Last updated July 16 2020 at 12:47 AM

24 Apartments for rent in Tillmans Corner, AL with garages

Tillmans Corner apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins... Read Guide >

1 of 6

Last updated March 5 at 10:07 PM
1 Unit Available
Westmont
4940 CAMELOT DRIVE W
4940 Camelot Drive West, Tillmans Corner, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1500 sqft
Super nice house with new flooring and fresh paint. Very clean! 2 car garage detached with space for storage. Fence in back yard.
Results within 1 mile of Tillmans Corner
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated July 15 at 05:30 AM
9 Units Available
Di Grado
Charleston Apartment Homes
2889 Sollie Rd, Mobile, AL
1 Bedroom
$981
888 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,101
1128 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,269
1396 sqft
Huge pool, modern fitness room, and community lounge for residents. Air-conditioned, modern apartments located in the Milkhouse neighborhood close to I-65 and I-10. Corporate units also available.

1 of 33

Last updated July 15 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
Di Grado
3435 Zephyr Dr
3435 Zephyr Drive, Mobile County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1621 sqft
THIS HOME WON'T LAST LONG! FANTASTIC HOME WITH BEAUTIFUL YARD, SINGLE ATTACHED GARAGE, FIREPLACE. REFRIGERATOR AND WASHER/DRYER PROVIDED WITH THIS RENTAL AS A COURTESY (AS IS). NO PETS. ALL LEASES END IN THE MONTH OF APRIL, MAY, OR JUNE.

1 of 22

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Westfield
6584 MADISON ARRAS COURT
6584 Madison Arras Ct, Theodore, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,365
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 6584 MADISON ARRAS COURT in Theodore. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 5 miles of Tillmans Corner
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 16 at 12:26 AM
12 Units Available
Berkleigh
Regency Gates
5700 Grelot Rd, Mobile, AL
1 Bedroom
$851
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$855
1081 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Regency Gates Apartments are nestled on a gently rolling oak-shaded site in West Mobile. Located on Grelot Road, Regency Gates is a harbor of refuge from the hustle and bustle of the everyday world.
Verified

1 of 63

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
13 Units Available
Yorkwood
Cypress Cove
2175 Schillinger Rd S, Mobile, AL
1 Bedroom
$897
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1216 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,345
1420 sqft
Cypress Cove Apartments offer luxury living in Mobile, Alabama! Set back off of Schillinger Road in West Mobile, our apartments are close to Airbus, Spring Hill Medical, Providence Hospital, Austal USA and Chevron Corporation.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 16 at 12:37 AM
1 Unit Available
Canterbury
Longleaf Pines
6190 Girby Rd, Mobile, AL
1 Bedroom
$896
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
We don't just rent apartments. From the moment you walk through the front door you'll feel the comfort and security that makes our residents happy to call us home.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 9 at 09:02 PM
Contact for Availability
Summer Place
557 Azalea Road, Mobile, AL
1 Bedroom
$620
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$710
858 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$760
858 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Summer Place in Mobile. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 17

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Yorkwood
1754 Harrington Way
1754 Harrington Way, Mobile County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
Brick Home 3/2 Double Garage - Brick home, double garage, living room, dining room, kitchen includes stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, and microwave, tile, laminate, and vinyl flooring, ceiling fans, washing machine and dryer. No Pets (RLNE3858560)

1 of 9

Last updated July 15 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
Yorkwood
8423 Oak Pointe Ct
8423 Oak Pointe Court, Mobile County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1378 sqft
CUTE ONE STORY BRICK RANCH ON QUIET CUL-DE-SAC IN WEST MOBILE. SPLIT BEDROOM PLAN, WALK-IN CLOSET, RAISED CEILINGS, NICE LIGHT FIXTURES AND CEILING FANS. LARGE KITCHEN/DINING AREAS, WHOLE HOUSE GENERATOR, DOUBLE GARAGE, BIG PATIO FOR YOUR ENJOYMENT.

1 of 29

Last updated July 15 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
Yorkwood
1829 Kendall Ct E
1829 Kendall Ct E, Mobile County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1701 sqft
Spectacular home in West Mobile with a fabulous screened in patio. The yard is fenced an offers privacy. This home has a formal dining room, eat-in kitchen and the living room boasts a lovely fireplace.

1 of 15

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Malibar Heights
5728 DELROSE DRIVE
5728 Delrose Drive, Mobile, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,300
2050 sqft
Nice Brick 4 bedroom home with 2 baths close to schools, Stores, and Metal of Honor Park. Located on a corner lot in convenient, established subdivision. Vaulted ceiling and built-in shelving and desk in den.

1 of 11

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Berkleigh
809 ARBOR COURT
809 Arbor Ct, Mobile, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1860 sqft
Lovely Patio style home at the end of a cul-de-sac in the Arbors of Pinehurst. Well maintained home with large family room and corner fireplace that leads to a nice sunroom which is heated and cooled. Plantation shutters are throughout.

1 of 12

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Airmont
3858 HILLCREST LANE
3858 Hillcrest Lane, Mobile, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1400 sqft
Cute house in nice neighborhood off of Azalea and Cottage Hill Rd. Spacious kitchen with lots of cabinets and stainless appliances. Great size back yard with beautiful trees. Single attached carport.

1 of 7

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
D'Iberville
8331 CHAMPLAIN CIRCLE
8331 Champlain Circle, Mobile County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
2165 sqft
This home has a great master suite with room for a sitting area overlooking beautiful back yard. Cozy den with vaulted ceiling and wood burning fireplace. Great size bonus room for entertaining. nice sized shed for storage.

1 of 11

Last updated May 15 at 06:27 PM
1 Unit Available
Cottage Park
8800 DAWES POINT DR
8800 Dawes Point Drive, Mobile County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
2030 sqft
Nice sized home in Dawes Pointe. This home has 3 bedrooms with 2 full bathrooms. Large living room with fireplace. Separate dining area and den! Detached double garage!
Results within 10 miles of Tillmans Corner

1 of 29

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Jackson Heights
4097 Airport Blvd.
4097 Airport Boulevard, Mobile, AL
5 Bedrooms
$2,000
GREAT HOME CONVENIENTLY CLOSE TO SHOPPING, RESTAURANTS, AND 1-65! - This large updated home is conveniently located to I-65, Whole Foods, shopping and restaurants.

1 of 21

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Parkhill
4275 HORLOESTHER COURT
4275 Horloesther Court, Mobile, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
Cute updated cottage on a quaint street close to the University of South Alabama. Move in ready with hardwood flooring, stainless steel appliances, wooden blinds throughout, and spacious bonus room.

1 of 3

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Parkhill
5200 AZALEA CIRCLE S
5200 Azalea Circle South, Mobile, AL
2 Bedrooms
$900
912 sqft
Cute cottage in popular Country Club Village in Springhill! Open floor plan, smooth ceilings and hardwood floors. Close to USA! No section 8. Pets may be negotiable. No smokers.

1 of 1

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Parkhill
404 UNIVERSITY BOULEVARD
404 University Boulevard, Mobile, AL
3 Bedrooms
$900
1250 sqft
Just a walk across the street to South Alabama. Single attached carport and fenced yard.

1 of 3

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Hillsdale
6417 ZEIGLER BOULEVARD
6417 Zeigler Boulevard, Mobile, AL
3 Bedrooms
$750
1000 sqft
Lovely home with hardwood floors and ceramic tile. Blinds throughout home. All appliances in kitchen including built-in microwave. Pantry and nice white cabinets. Double closet in master bedroom.

1 of 27

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Rosedale
2263 CEDAR POINT ROAD
2263 Cedar Point Road, Mobile, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,100
2211 sqft
This home is move-in ready! This spacious 4 bedroom 2 & 1/2 bath sits on 3 acres and has been completely renovated. Tile and laminate wood floors throughout. Kitchen is complete with all appliances. Fresh paint in all rooms.

1 of 40

Last updated July 16 at 12:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Baltimore
766 Charles Street
766 South Charles Street, Mobile, AL
3 Bedrooms
$845
2100 sqft
COMPLETELY RENOVATED!!! AMAZING YARD!!! SCREENED IN PATIO!!! This is 3 bedroom 2 bath home with a beautiful fenced in yard! Conveniently located just minutes from I-10, Downtown Mobile, and local restaurants! Inside you will find new paint

1 of 18

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Fairview
8260 Woodland Hills Dr N
8260 Woodland Hills Drive North, Mobile County, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,350
1642 sqft
8260 Woodland Hills Dr N Available 07/30/20 Semmes 4 Bedroom 2 Bath Home, close to Coast Guard Base - 4 Bedroom 2 Bath home in the Semmes District, Wood floors through out and ceramic in the Baths and Laundry. Double Garage, Large fenced back yard.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garages in Tillmans Corner, AL

Tillmans Corner apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

