Last updated June 17 2020 at 8:40 PM

33740 Stables Drive - A, Unit A

33740 Stables Dr · (251) 463-1363
Location

33740 Stables Dr, Stapleton, AL 36527

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. Jul 13

$1,200

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1363 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
You will adore living in this beautiful 3BR/2BA Spanish Fort duplex rental home that features an open floor plan, plenty of natural sunlight and fabulous upgrades. Pull into the single car garage of this spacious duplex and begin to see everything that this home has to offer. Prep meals in your large kitchen that has been outfitted with stainless steel appliances or relax on the covered front porch that is perfect for entertaining. A washer and dryer have also been installed for your convenience and lawn maintenance is included in the rent. This Baldwin County rental is located in the heart of Spanish Fort, just minutes away from malls, dining and I-10 which will help with any commute. This is NOT Spanish Fort School district. Home is available for showings 7/4/2020.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

