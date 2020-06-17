33740 Stables Drive - A, Unit A

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage internet access

You will adore living in this beautiful 3BR/2BA Spanish Fort duplex rental home that features an open floor plan, plenty of natural sunlight and fabulous upgrades. Pull into the single car garage of this spacious duplex and begin to see everything that this home has to offer. Prep meals in your large kitchen that has been outfitted with stainless steel appliances or relax on the covered front porch that is perfect for entertaining. A washer and dryer have also been installed for your convenience and lawn maintenance is included in the rent. This Baldwin County rental is located in the heart of Spanish Fort, just minutes away from malls, dining and I-10 which will help with any commute. This is NOT Spanish Fort School district. Home is available for showings 7/4/2020.

You will adore living in this beautiful 3BR/2BA Spanish Fort rental home that features an open floor plan, plenty of natural sunlight and fabulous upgrades. Pull into the single car garage of this spacious duplex and begin to see everything that this home has to offer. Prep meals in your large kitchen that has been outfitted with stainless steel appliances or relax on the covered front porch that is perfect for entertaining. A washer and dryer have also been installed for your convenience and lawn maintenance is included in the rent. This Baldwin County rental is located in the heart of Spanish Fort, just minutes away from malls, dining and I-10 which will help with any commute.