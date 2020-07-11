/
apartments with washer dryer
20 Apartments for rent in Spanish Fort, AL with washer-dryer
The Vinings at Spanish Fort
10407 US Highway 31, Spanish Fort, AL
1 Bedroom
$950
889 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,081
1159 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,288
1353 sqft
Welcome to The Vinings at Spanish Fort Apartments! Our community-minded neighborhood is conveniently located and provides easy access to great shopping, restaurants and a host of entertainment and recreational options at the Eastern Shore Centre,
The Arlington at Eastern Shore Centre
10558 Eastern Shore Blvd, Spanish Fort, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,034
919 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,163
1161 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,397
1568 sqft
Located in Spanish Fort, and just minutes from Airbus and Austell, The Arlington at Eastern Shore offers one, two, and three-bedroom apartment homes with custom black appliances, including built-in microwave, side-by-side refrigerator, and more.
6749 Spaniel Drive
6749 Spaniel Dr, Spanish Fort, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1551 sqft
BRAND New / never lived in before, move in ready townhouse with a private garage, private driveway, private wooded area off of the back deck and access to the neighborhood pool. This 3 bed, 2.5 bath townhouse won't be on the rental market long....
Results within 5 miles of Spanish Fort
North Industrial Area
Meridian at the Port
300 North Water Street, Mobile, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,017
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,367
1137 sqft
Find the perfect studio, 1, or 2 bedroom apartment in Mobile, AL at our luxury community - Meridian at the Port. Our brand new apartments feature elegance throughout each home.
Belforest Villas
8964 Rand Avenue, Daphne, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,050
871 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
1204 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1488 sqft
Settle into the good life at Belforest Villas. Choose from 1, 2 & 3 bedroom apartments in Daphne, Alabama, so you can decide how much space you need to live comfortably.
Ashley Gates
912 Van Ave, Daphne, AL
1 Bedroom
$954
876 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$922
1130 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,020
1350 sqft
Discover quality apartments where service matters. Ashley Gates Apartment Homes are located in Daphne, Alabama, only minutes from Mobile. This neighborhood is inspired by the enchanting beauty of Mobile Bay its Eastern Shore.
Colonnade at Eastern Shore
830 US Highway 98, Daphne, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,010
888 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,194
1127 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,370
1396 sqft
This beautiful community features a business center, clubhouse, pool and garage parking. Residents are also just moments from Mobile Bay and Rock Creek Golf Club. Each apartment features stainless-steel appliances, wood-plank flooring and granite countertops.
The Park at Whispering Pines
26920 Pollard Rd, Daphne, AL
1 Bedroom
$965
997 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,090
1164 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,320
1725 sqft
Large apartments on quiet property with eat-in kitchens and luxury appliances. Granite counters and hardwood floors. Community has clubhouse and swimming pool. Easy access to I-10.
6637 Jackson Square
6637 Jackson Square, Daphne, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,790
1942 sqft
This updated 3/2 Townhome at the rarely available Jackson Oaks is a must see! - The updated kitchen includes stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops. Newly painted throughout, a cozy wood fireplace, private courtyard and 2 car carport.
Lyons Park
1323 OLD SHELL ROAD
1323 Old Shell Road, Mobile, AL
2 Bedrooms
$850
1150 sqft
**AVAILABLE AUGUST 10 for a One (1) Yr Lease** Beautifully renovated and close to everything Midtown & Downtown Mobile has to offer -- this duplex has identical 2 bedroom / 1 bathroom HUGE apartments - just over 1100 square feet each! Available
27485 Main Street
27485 Main Street, Daphne, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1797 sqft
Adorable rental home! This home has it all! Hardwood floors - stainless appliances - granite countertops - double vanity in master bath. Fantastic curb appeal - on wooded lot with storage shed and fenced backyard.
Central Business District
360 DAUPHIN STREET
360 Dauphin Street, Mobile, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,400
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Unique 1 bedroom furnished apartment in an upscale downtown development. Gated Parking. Bedroom, bathroom and laundry downstairs. Spiral staircase up to kitchen & den. Private deck off from the den.
33 Summer Oaks Dr
33 Summer Oaks Drive, Daphne, AL
2 Bedrooms
$995
1074 sqft
Newly updated 2 Bedroom 1.5 Bath condo in Summer Oaks! The open living and dining area are located downstairs with 1/2 bath and luxury vinyl flooring throughout the downstairs. The bedrooms are located upstairs and are newly carpeted.
33740 Stables Drive - A, Unit A
33740 Stables Dr, Stapleton, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1363 sqft
You will adore living in this beautiful 3BR/2BA Spanish Fort duplex rental home that features an open floor plan, plenty of natural sunlight and fabulous upgrades.
7141 Cannonball Circle
7141 Cannon Ball Cir, Baldwin County, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
2535 sqft
Available 07/15/20 Custom Built Traditional on 3 acre Estate Lot - Property Id: 316480 Custom Built Traditional on a 3 acre equestrian lot in a gated community. 4 Bedrooms, 3 Baths, 2535 sq. ft. of living and 515 sq. ft. Double garage.
Results within 10 miles of Spanish Fort
Olde Oak
1200 Grande Oak Blvd, Saraland, AL
1 Bedroom
$849
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,078
1084 sqft
Complex in beautifully scenic community. Lovely one- and two-bedroom apartments featuring nine-foot ceilings, large walk-in closets, fully equipped kitchens, full-size washers and dryers, built-in desks, and more.
Dauphin Acres
2806 RALSTON ROAD
2806 Ralston Road, Mobile, AL
3 Bedrooms
$900
928 sqft
Cutest Midtown remodeled cottage available for rent August 11, 2020! This adorable 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home is just under 1000 sqft, & received a big facelift 1 yr ago: New bathroom and kitchen.
College Park
108 DU RHU DRIVE
108 Du Rhu Drive, Mobile, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1019 sqft
This well-maintained condo has been freshly painted and has new carpet upstairs and tile floors down. You will love the spacious great room and bedrooms, an updated kitchen, and a nice private back deck. Washer/dryer is included.
9756 Cobham Park Drive
9756 Cobham Park Drive, Daphne, AL
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2323 sqft
Executive Home for Rent - Building a house or just moving to the area and not ready to buy yet? Wonderful home in very desirable neighborhood with community pool! Beautiful home, freshly painted, well landscaped, wood floors, plantation shutters,
College Park
4009 OLD SHELL ROAD
4009 Old Shell Road, Mobile, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1024 sqft
This attractive downstairs end unit has much to offer! A little larger in size.
