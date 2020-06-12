/
2 bedroom apartments
30 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Spanish Fort, AL
14 Units Available
The Vinings at Spanish Fort
10407 US Highway 31, Spanish Fort, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,122
1159 sqft
Welcome to The Vinings at Spanish Fort Apartments! Our community-minded neighborhood is conveniently located and provides easy access to great shopping, restaurants and a host of entertainment and recreational options at the Eastern Shore Centre,
27 Units Available
The Arlington at Eastern Shore Centre
10558 Eastern Shore Blvd, Spanish Fort, AL
2 Bedrooms
$974
1161 sqft
Located in Spanish Fort, and just minutes from Airbus and Austell, The Arlington at Eastern Shore offers one, two, and three-bedroom apartment homes with custom black appliances, including built-in microwave, side-by-side refrigerator, and more.
13 Units Available
Spanish Fort Town Center
30000 Town Center Ave, Spanish Fort, AL
2 Bedrooms
$996
1142 sqft
Welcome home to Spanish Fort Town Center!Spanish Fort offers beautifully designed 1 and 2 bedroom apartment homes featuring top notch amenities in a prime location.
Results within 1 mile of Spanish Fort
1 Unit Available
206 Van Buren Street - 1
206 Van Buren St, Daphne, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1182 sqft
Newly renovated 2 bed 1.5 bath townhome very conveniently located to everything and less than a mile from I-10. Tile and luxury vinyl plank throughout.
Results within 5 miles of Spanish Fort
9 Units Available
Colonnade at Eastern Shore
830 US Highway 98, Daphne, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,192
1127 sqft
This beautiful community features a business center, clubhouse, pool and garage parking. Residents are also just moments from Mobile Bay and Rock Creek Golf Club. Each apartment features stainless-steel appliances, wood-plank flooring and granite countertops.
107 Units Available
Belforest Villas
8964 Rand Avenue, Daphne, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
1204 sqft
Settle into the good life at Belforest Villas. Choose from 1, 2 & 3 bedroom apartments in Daphne, Alabama, so you can decide how much space you need to live comfortably.
30 Units Available
Ashley Gates
912 Van Ave, Daphne, AL
2 Bedrooms
$967
1130 sqft
Discover quality apartments where service matters. Ashley Gates Apartment Homes are located in Daphne, Alabama, only minutes from Mobile. This neighborhood is inspired by the enchanting beauty of Mobile Bay its Eastern Shore.
6 Units Available
The Palladian at Jubilee Ridge
8254 County Road 64, Daphne, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,309
1566 sqft
Beautiful neighborhood, close to Mobile Bay and Huntingdon College. Community includes fitness center, clubhouse and pool. Units feature attached garages, private driveways and gourmet kitchens.
North Industrial Area
127 Units Available
Meridian at the Port
300 North Water Street, Mobile, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,366
1146 sqft
Find the perfect studio, 1, or 2 bedroom apartment in Mobile, AL at our luxury community - Meridian at the Port. Our brand new apartments feature elegance throughout each home.
16 Units Available
Audubon Park
8160 County Road 64, Daphne, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1149 sqft
Spacious homes with a fireplace, extended ceilings and ceramic tile. Community includes a resort-style pool, tennis courts and laundry center. Easy access to US 98. Near Rock Creek Golf Club and close to downtown Mobile.
16 Units Available
Palladian at Daphne
27821 Alabama 181, Daphne, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,369
1580 sqft
Luxurious homes feature 17-foot vaulted ceilings, crown molding and walk-in closets. Community has pool, fitness center and movie theater. Located just minutes from Daphne High School, as well as favorite local shops and restaurants.
13 Units Available
The Park at Whispering Pines
26920 Pollard Rd, Daphne, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,115
1164 sqft
Large apartments on quiet property with eat-in kitchens and luxury appliances. Granite counters and hardwood floors. Community has clubhouse and swimming pool. Easy access to I-10.
1 Unit Available
33 Summer Oaks Dr
33 Summer Oaks Drive, Daphne, AL
2 Bedrooms
$995
1074 sqft
Newly updated 2 Bedroom 1.5 Bath condo in Summer Oaks! The open living and dining area are located downstairs with 1/2 bath and luxury vinyl flooring throughout the downstairs. The bedrooms are located upstairs and are newly carpeted.
Georgia Avenue
1 Unit Available
961 OLD SHELL ROAD
961 Old Shell Road, Mobile, AL
2 Bedrooms
$800
1000 sqft
Cute 2 bedroom 1 bath downtown in tri-plex unit. All kitchen appliances.
Central Business District
1 Unit Available
308 ST LOUIS STREET
308 Saint Louis Street, Mobile, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1200 sqft
Spacious loft style condo in downtown Mobile! Gourmet kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless appliances. Indoor parking. A few blocks from Dauphine street night life and restaurants. Furnished or tenant can furnish. No washer or dryer.
Baltimore
1 Unit Available
1111 Heustis Street
1111 Heustis Street, Mobile, AL
2 Bedrooms
$695
900 sqft
Cute and colorful 2 bedroom home with fresh updates throughout! Conveniently located close to I-10, downtown, local shopping and restaurants! Large lot that includes beautiful landscaping, covered screened in patio, and partially fenced in back yard.
Results within 10 miles of Spanish Fort
199 Units Available
The Retreat at Fairhope Village
300 Fly Creek Avenue, Fairhope, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
1191 sqft
The Retreat at Fairhope Village is NOW OPEN! This brand new property has an impressive amenity package including a resort style pool, state of the art workout facility and natural preserve walking trail along Fly Creek.
24 Units Available
Olde Oak
1200 Grande Oak Blvd, Saraland, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,006
1084 sqft
Complex in beautifully scenic community. Lovely one- and two-bedroom apartments featuring nine-foot ceilings, large walk-in closets, fully equipped kitchens, full-size washers and dryers, built-in desks, and more.
4 Units Available
Palladian at Fairhope
8132 Gayfer Road Ext, Fairhope, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,398
1360 sqft
Great location, close to Fairhope City Parks and Rec and Fairhoper's Community Park. Community includes fitness center, emergency maintenance and flexible leases. Homes have vaulted ceilings, granite countertops and faux wood floors.
Contact for Availability
Summer Place
557 Azalea Road, Mobile, AL
2 Bedrooms
$690
858 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Summer Place in Mobile. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 Unit Available
370 Azalea Street
370 Azalea Street, Fairhope, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1100 sqft
Available 07/06/20 Great house on double lot in downtown Fairhope - Property Id: 294845 An amazing home in Downtown Fairhope perfect for a young professional or couple.
1 Unit Available
751 Prospect Ave.
751 Prospect Street, Fairhope, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1046 sqft
751 Prospect Ave. Available 07/02/20 Fairhope Cottage - Cozy two bedroom cottage just a short walk to downtown Fairhope. Enjoy afternoons on the front porch or quiet back deck. Surrounded by lovely trees on a corner lot.
Carlen
1 Unit Available
2453 Taylor Ave.
2453 Taylor Avenue, Mobile, AL
2 Bedrooms
$900
ADORABLE MIDTOWN COTTAGE! - Convenient! Cute! This is a charming 2 bedroom two bath Mid-Town Cottage. Both bedrooms have beautiful hardwood floors, the rest of the home has neutral toned ceramic tile.
College Park
1 Unit Available
108 DU RHU DRIVE
108 Du Rhu Drive, Mobile, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1019 sqft
This well-maintained condo has been freshly painted and has new carpet upstairs and tile floors down. You will love the spacious great room and bedrooms, an updated kitchen, and a nice private back deck. Washer/dryer is included.
