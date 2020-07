Amenities

w/d hookup granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher granite counters refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

4 Bedroom / 2 Bath in Spanish Fort's Stonebrook Neighborhood. Very close to Spanish Fort Middle and High School, I-10 and shopping centers. Corner lot, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, open floor plan, over sized soaking tub in master bath with separate shower, large walk in closet are just a few of the amenities this home has to offer! Call us for a showing today! 251-273-6837.