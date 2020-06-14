Amenities

1170 Josephine Avenue Available 08/17/20 COMING SOON! - This home at 1170 Josephine Avenue is located in Prattville and in a quite neighborhood! The home has an open floor plan and is sitting on a huge lot! The living area is spacious and has luxury vinyl plank! Kitchen is very open and features brand new cabinets, granite countertops, dishwasher, oven and tile flooring! Bedrooms all have hardwood floors which have all been redone beautifully. The home has been painted with new lighting, bathrooms have new vanities, tiled floors and tiled tub/shower. The master bedrooms has its own bathroom with a sectioned off open shower! The exterior has a metal roof and the backyard is large and fenced in! Call 334-431-3561 today to schedule a showing! Click here to see a virtural tour: http://bit.ly/Josephine1170



