Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

1170 Josephine Avenue

1170 Josephine Ave · (334) 431-3561
Location

1170 Josephine Ave, Prattville, AL 36066

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 1170 Josephine Avenue · Avail. Aug 17

$1,350

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1812 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Property Amenities
1170 Josephine Avenue Available 08/17/20 COMING SOON! - This home at 1170 Josephine Avenue is located in Prattville and in a quite neighborhood! The home has an open floor plan and is sitting on a huge lot! The living area is spacious and has luxury vinyl plank! Kitchen is very open and features brand new cabinets, granite countertops, dishwasher, oven and tile flooring! Bedrooms all have hardwood floors which have all been redone beautifully. The home has been painted with new lighting, bathrooms have new vanities, tiled floors and tiled tub/shower. The master bedrooms has its own bathroom with a sectioned off open shower! The exterior has a metal roof and the backyard is large and fenced in! Call 334-431-3561 today to schedule a showing! Click here to see a virtural tour: http://bit.ly/Josephine1170

(RLNE4916620)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1170 Josephine Avenue have any available units?
1170 Josephine Avenue has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1170 Josephine Avenue have?
Some of 1170 Josephine Avenue's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1170 Josephine Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1170 Josephine Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1170 Josephine Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1170 Josephine Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Prattville.
Does 1170 Josephine Avenue offer parking?
No, 1170 Josephine Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1170 Josephine Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1170 Josephine Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1170 Josephine Avenue have a pool?
No, 1170 Josephine Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1170 Josephine Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1170 Josephine Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1170 Josephine Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1170 Josephine Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 1170 Josephine Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1170 Josephine Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
