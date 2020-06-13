Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020

126 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Pinson, AL

Finding an apartment in Pinson that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along... Read Guide >

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
4524 Oak Dr
4524 Oak Drive, Pinson, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,100
2208 sqft
COMING SOON!!! This house is GORGEOUS! Located on a Great street in Pinson, it has a LOT to offer! Nice large fenced in lot with a huge covered patio in back! Inside features 4 beds, 2 baths and a huge open floor plan! Also there is a 1 car garage

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
5794 Henry Black Drive
5794 Henry Black Dr, Pinson, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1548 sqft
Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
4090 Mountain View Drive Northwest
4090 Mountain View Drive Northwest, Pinson, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,150
1870 sqft
Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
5219 Carriage Drive
5219 Carriage Drive, Pinson, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,245
1359 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
345 Saint John Road Northwest
345 Saint John Road Northwest, Pinson, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
2142 sqft
Welcome Home! This is a 3 bedroom and 2 bath home that is stunning! This home has an eat in kitchen along with lots of cabinet and counter space in the kitchen.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
1104 Oak Creek Trail Northeast
1104 Oak Creek Trail Northeast, Pinson, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,160
1233 sqft
SPECIAL! • Receive $600 off 1st full month rent if leased and moved in before June 29! This home really features 3 levels. Top floor has 2 bedrooms and a bath.

Last updated April 10
1 Unit Available
6025 Princess Boulevard
6025 Princess Boulevard, Pinson, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1445 sqft
SPECIAL! Receive $500 off amount evenly split over the lease terms if leased and moved in before May 3rd! This 3 bedroom 2 bath home has all the new features anyone would love to have.
Results within 1 mile of Pinson
Verified

Last updated June 13
4 Units Available
Livingston Oaks
5401 Livingston Oaks Cir, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$980
1280 sqft
Extravagance you can afford! There's a special feeling and warmth about the place you call home. The team at Livingston Oaks is committed to creating that perfect sense of home.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
5329 Tyler Loop Road
5329 Tyler Loop Road, Clay, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,110
Home available for rent in Pinson!!! Available to View with 48 Hour Notice!!! Deposit Pending!!! - Home with beautiful renovations in the kitchen and bathrooms.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
5152 Hidden Cove Circle
5152 Hidden Cove Circle, Center Point, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,125
1457 sqft
5152 Hidden Cove Circle Available 06/22/20 Coming Soon! - Welcome home to 5152 Hidden Cove Circle! A large 3br/2ba garden style home with a spacious family room w/ gas log fireplace and a TV niche.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
721 Country View Dr
721 Countryview Drive Northeast, Jefferson County, AL
4 Bedrooms
$975
1700 sqft
Great 4 bed 2 bath home in NE Center Point area! This home is on a nice street, has a great yard with a back deck that's great for entertaining, and secured parking! Inside there is a spacious kitchen, separate laundry area, and storage.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
2716 6th Street Northeast
2716 6th Street Northeast, Center Point, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,185
1554 sqft
Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
6011 Dewey Heights Road
6011 Dewey Heights Road, Jefferson County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1073 sqft
Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
5896 Old Springville Road
5896 Old Springville Road Northeast, Clay, AL
3 Bedrooms
$945
1072 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
5427 Faucett Road
5427 Faucett Road, Jefferson County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,270
1148 sqft
Check out this split-level home with a bright living and an upgraded kitchen! You don't have to look any further, this is the home for you! The kitchen has stainless steel appliances, a flat-top stove, granite counters, and an under mounted sink.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
712 Country View Court
712 Countryview Court Northeast, Jefferson County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$930
1311 sqft
SPECIAL! • Receive $600 off 1st full month rent if leased and moved in before June 29! Great home to call your own! This 3 bedroom 1 bathroom home is one you don't want to miss, laminated wood floors, a formal dining room, perfect deck for

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
5554 Spanish Trce
5554 Spanish Trace, Clay, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1382 sqft
SPECIAL! • Receive $600 off 1st full month rent if leased and moved in before June 29! Beautiful house waiting for you! Fenced in backyard. Large deck and porch. Split level home. Fans in all the bedrooms. 2 bedrooms upstairs and 1 downstairs.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
6321 Stonehaven Lane
6321 Stonehaven Lane, Jefferson County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
2829 sqft
SPECIAL! • Receive $600 off 1st full month rent if leased and moved in before June 29! This beautiful home has 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms with a large eat-in kitchen. There are beautiful hardwood floors, a deck and patio area for lots of fun.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
5732 Oakhill Drive
5732 Oakhill Drive, Jefferson County, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
2032 sqft
SPECIAL! • Receive $600 off 1st full month rent if leased and moved in before June 29! Welcome to this 4 bedroom and 2 bath home! This home is very spacious and has lots of lovely features.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
5394 Balboa Avenue
5394 Balboa Avenue, Clay, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,265
1633 sqft
Welcome to this home in Pinson! You will love this spacious floor plan! This home also features a split area in the backyard for a garden! The backyard is also fenced in and the home itself is beautifully renovated.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
2729 Wood Drive Northeast
2729 Wood Drive Northeast, Center Point, AL
3 Bedrooms
$999
1354 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
This 3 bedroom 2 bath home has beautiful hardwood floors throughout. With a LARGE living room and separate dining area, you are sure to have plenty of space for everyone.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
5639 Cheryl Drive
5639 Cheryl Drive, Jefferson County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1100 sqft
Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.

Last updated April 16
1 Unit Available
5219 Jean Drive
5219 Jean Drive, Clay, AL
3 Bedrooms
$950
1096 sqft
Half off 2nd Months rent and a Free 50 Inch TV if you sign a lease by the end of the month!!! The home comes with an appliance package that includes: Refrigerator (available during move-in) Electric Stove (available during move-in) This home

Last updated April 7
1 Unit Available
2701 7th Place NE
2701 7th Place Northeast, Center Point, AL
3 Bedrooms
$860
Spacious Home in Centerpoint, AL!! Available to View NOW!! **3D Tour Available!!** DEPOSIT PENDING!!! - **Want to view this home from the comfort of your couch? Simply copy and paste the link below directly into your browser to start touring
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Pinson, AL

Finding an apartment in Pinson that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

