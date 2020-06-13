Apartment List
48 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Phenix City, AL

Finding an apartment in Phenix City that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
24 Units Available
District at Phenix City
2698 College Dr, Phenix City, AL
1 Bedroom
$795
1004 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$969
1525 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$995
1536 sqft
The District at Phenix City provides residents with a peaceful, comfortable and tranquil oasis nestled in East Alabama. Conveniently enjoy a short walk to Troy State University and an easy drive to downtown Phenix City, Columbus, and Fort Benning.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1600 Industrial Dr
1600 Industrial Dr, Phenix City, AL
Studio
$2,295
9800 sqft
Commercial office/warehouse for lease located just off Seale Rd close to US 431 and US 280. - 1.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2200 Windy Lane
2200 Windy Ln, Phenix City, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
2660 sqft
2200 Windy Lane Available 08/01/20 2 story 4 bedroom 4 bath Beautiful home in Phenix City - 2 Story Home in Windmark Subdivision with Full Bath and Bedroom on Main Level. Main Level also has an Open Kitchen with Pantry.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1911 Tranquil Lane
1911 Tranquil Ln, Phenix City, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1545 sqft
1911 Tranquil Lane - 1911 Tranquill Lane Available 07/16/20 North Phenix City Beauty! - North Phenix City Beauty! Summerville Rd just off of JR Allen Pkwy, easy access to Ft. Benning. Great schools. Brick exterior with cedar accent.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
809 13th Ct A
809 13th Ct, Phenix City, AL
2 Bedrooms
$837
1105 sqft
$837 PER MONTH!! RENT TO OWN!! GREAT FIXER UPPER!! - Property Id: 296565 809 13TH CT Phenix City AL 36867 2 beds 2 baths 1105 sq ft Lot size 7405 Here is an opportunity for you to pay less than local rent with the added benefit of homeownership.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
500 Lee Rd 0443
500 Lee Road 443, Phenix City, AL
2 Bedrooms
$760
988 sqft
Great Two Bedroom One Bath on Large Lot - Do not let this one get away!!!! Completely renovated, painted with new flooring. Conveniently located in Lee County just off Auburn Road in Phenix City (RLNE5828904)

1 of 26

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
28 Springwood Drive
28 Springwood Drive, Phenix City, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
3500 sqft
4 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Meadowwood Subdivision Pending application - New paint . Very spacious 3,500 square foot, 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home in the Meadowood Subdivision.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
16 Units Available
Lofts at Riverwalk
3201 1st Ave, Columbus, GA
1 Bedroom
$790
1026 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$940
1119 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The large community features easy access to the downtown area but in a small town-feel community. On-site pool, tennis court, fitness center, and laundry facility. Apartments offer high ceilings, bay windows, and exposed brick walls.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
4 Units Available
Liberty Commons Apartments
3390 N Lumpkin Rd, Columbus, GA
2 Bedrooms
$740
1012 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$820
1119 sqft
Liberty Commons offers 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes in a convenient location at a reasonable price.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2326 Patsy Lane
2326 Patsy Lane, Columbus, GA
3 Bedrooms
$595
1000 sqft
2326 Patsy Lane Available 06/26/20 Welcome To Oakland Park! - This home is a charming three bedroom, one bathroom home offering 1,000 square feet. This home features a living room and kitchen with an electric stove and refrigerator.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Downtown Columbus
1 Unit Available
717 Broadway 3
717 Broadway Avenue, Columbus, GA
1 Bedroom
$700
600 sqft
Beautiful Apartment in Heart of Uptown! - Property Id: 293776 The historic Battle House in Uptown Columbus has a one bedroom, one bathroom apartment for rent.

1 of 20

Last updated June 8 at 05:42pm
1 Unit Available
4310 3rd Avenue
4310 3rd Avenue, Columbus, GA
3 Bedrooms
$799
1384 sqft
A charming rental home in Columbus! Your next home includes: --3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom --1,384 square feet --Newly renovated with fresh paint and updated appliances --Wood flooring --Washer/dryer hookup --Central air conditioning --Front porch --Pet
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
4 Units Available
Azalea Ridge
1400 Boxwood Blvd, Columbus, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,114
1175 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,253
1175 sqft
Discover your new home at Azalea Ridge! Conveniently located in the heart of Columbus, GA, Azalea Ridge offers numerous dining, shopping, and entertainment options right outside of your front door.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
2 Units Available
Ashley Station Apartment Homes
2321 Olive St, Columbus, GA
1 Bedroom
$779
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly and spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes with 9-foot ceilings and ceiling fans. Community has two sparkling pool with areas to sunbathe. Controlled entry for added safety.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
21 Units Available
Enclave at Highland Ridge
8500 Franciscan Woods Dr, Columbus, GA
1 Bedroom
$947
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,002
1051 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,386
1350 sqft
Poolside apartments in a modern residential community. Units come with air conditioning, carpets, ice makers and hardwood floors. Sand volleyball court, trash valet and guest parking. Close to Route 80.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 06:04pm
7 Units Available
Grove Park
1448 Grove Park Dr, Columbus, GA
1 Bedroom
$950
1172 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,080
1517 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
2166 sqft
At Grove Park it's all about living in the moment! Relax by our resort-style salt water pool or play a game of tennis. Choose from our spacious 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments with designer features.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 06:08pm
40 Units Available
Greenhill
3525 Gentian Boulevard, Columbus, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$549
483 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$399
386 sqft
College is supposed to be the best years of your life. Your home during college should make no exception. Here at The Hill this isnt your ordinary student housing community near Columbus State University.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
7405 Cedar Creek Loop
7405 Cedar Creek Loop, Columbus, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1885 sqft
Welcome to Cedar Creek! - This property located in North Columbus has new carpeting and new LVP flooring throughout. Pet friendly! (RLNE2493139)

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2209 Wessex Drive
2209 Wessex Drive, Columbus, GA
3 Bedrooms
$960
1716 sqft
2209 Wessex Drive Available 06/26/20 Located Near Shopping and Entertainment! - Just off of Manchester Expressway, this home is pet friendly, has a 1 car carport and much more! (RLNE2669701)

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
80 Engineer Dr
80 Engineer Drive, Columbus, GA
3 Bedrooms
$699
1123 sqft
Move in Ready! South Columbus--Available for Section 8 - 3BR/1BA home off of Victory Dr. Spacious living room, separate dining room. Has central gas heat and central air,hard wood floors, washer/dryer connections.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3103 College Avenue
3103 College Avenue, Columbus, GA
3 Bedrooms
$850
1252 sqft
3103 College Avenue Available 07/15/20 Off Highway 185! - This is a beautiful home with updates! There is a screened porch which is perfect for entertaining and enjoying cool summer nights! **This property is currently pending a contract to be sold.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
2834 Mimosa Street
2834 Mimosa Street, Columbus, GA
3 Bedrooms
$800
1257 sqft
2834 Mimosa Street Available 07/06/20 Cute Three Bedroom/One Bath Available Soon! - Three bedroom, one bath home with hardwoods throughout. Close to Macon Road and government center. Large, fenced backyard. Available in early July.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
2002 Airport Thruway
2002 Airport Thruway, Columbus, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,195
1927 sqft
Nice Home in North Columbus - Large 4 Bedroom 2 Bath Home in North columbus, large yard, Close to Shopping, Central Heat and Air, Washer/Dryer connections. 1 year lease. Utilities are water, gas, electric.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
7 Annie Court
7 Annie Ct, Russell County, AL
5 Bedrooms
$1,800
4307 sqft
7 Annie Court Available 10/01/20 5 Bedroom 4 Bath Home in a great school district! - Beautiful home center cul-de-sac, quiet neighborhood, very large fenced back yard, one bedroom one bath on main floor.
City Guide for Phenix City, AL

With its deep-seeded historical roots dating back to the 19th century, its award-winning community and its sometimes Georgia/sometimes Alabama lifestyle, Phenix City is a surefire bet. With an abundance of cheap apartments to choose from in outstanding apartment communities, your new Phenix apartment rental is only a few clicks away.

When it comes to apartment rentals in Phenix City, quality living is the standard. But this doesn’t mean that rents are high or that the people are pretentious. In fact, apartment rentals in Phenix City are pretty cheap and the people are as charming as their southern accents would let on. Renting an apartment here simply means that you can find a one-bedroom apartment for about $500 complete with upgrades and amenities. Typically, one-bedroom apartments in Phenix range between $500-$750 and while two-bedrooms range from to $600 to $895. Phenix City apartment rentals are also full of amenities and it’s not unlikely that your new apartment will feature a pool, balcony, in-unit washer and dryer and some paid utilities (at least water, sewer, trash).

As you may have guessed, luxury apartments in Phenix City are all around. Local apartment communities like Steeple Crest Luxury Apartments roll out the red carpet for residents and offer spacious apartments without breaking the bank for the finer things in life. Paying around $755 here will land you a 912 square foot one bedroom apartment packed to the brim with great features such as gourmet kitchens, tanning salons on site, Wi-Fi at the pool, fitness/cycling center, and gated access in your new apartment. There are also some great, furnished apartments in Phenix for those moving with a lighter load. While you can find furnished apartments at some of the luxury apartments in town you can also tap into that humble side and pay less at communities like Greenleaf Apartments, which features furnished apartments and short-term leases.

Another glorious thing about this sweet southern city is that virtually every apartment community offers a move-in special, renewal incentives or some other perk for future and current renters. Move-in deposits without specials cost between $300-$500. Those moving with pets will be happy to know that Phenix has no shortage of pet-friendly apartments. Some units only require a pet deposit while other also require a monthly pet rent of about $15 so be sure to check before committing to life with a four-legged roommate.

Saving so much money in rent for your new Phenix City apartment, you’ll be able to take in all the city has to offer. From golf and shopping during the day to testing out the local nightlife (Phenix shares its hotspots with neighboring Columbus, Georgia), you can enjoy your new phenomenal apartment in Phenix City. Happy hunting! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Phenix City, AL

Finding an apartment in Phenix City that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

