Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:17 PM

606 Fox Run Circle

606 Fox Run Cir · No Longer Available
Location

606 Fox Run Cir, Pell City, AL 35125

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
pool
Very Nice Home in Pell City! Available to View Now!!! DEPOSIT PENDING!!! - Beautiful home with lots of upgrades... Modern Rustic style, that looks very nice! New flooring, high end finishes, and so much more. You have to see this home! Master bath has separate shower. Large laundry room. Back deck and fenced yard are great for entertaining. Neighborhood amenities include Clubhouse and Pool... Call 205-824-5008 to schedule a viewing

-Tenant to verify Schools and Utilities (AL Power, Pell City water/sewer/trash, Alagasco)
-No Pets

*Bonus Amenity Included* A portion of the resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment and lease compliance.

The security deposit for the rental home is equal to the monthly rent amount. The application fee (non refundable) is $60 per applicant. Any adult that plans to live in the home must apply. The security deposit is what holds the property for you, and is only refundable for a period of 48 hours.

If you place a security deposit on the rental home, you and any adult that will be living in the home must apply by midnight of the same day, or the home will go back on the market and the security deposit be placed on hold. Failure to provide the needed documentation for ARM to complete your application in the 48 hour time period will result in the application being placed on hold and the home will go back on the market.

Alabama Rental Managers is a leader in the Birmingham Property Management and Rental market. Give us a call today to schedule a viewing! 205-824-5008. Check out our FAQ's for more information about our rental policies and application process. http://www.alabamarentalmanagers.com/applicants/

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3045682)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 606 Fox Run Circle have any available units?
606 Fox Run Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pell City, AL.
What amenities does 606 Fox Run Circle have?
Some of 606 Fox Run Circle's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 606 Fox Run Circle currently offering any rent specials?
606 Fox Run Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 606 Fox Run Circle pet-friendly?
No, 606 Fox Run Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pell City.
Does 606 Fox Run Circle offer parking?
No, 606 Fox Run Circle does not offer parking.
Does 606 Fox Run Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 606 Fox Run Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 606 Fox Run Circle have a pool?
Yes, 606 Fox Run Circle has a pool.
Does 606 Fox Run Circle have accessible units?
No, 606 Fox Run Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 606 Fox Run Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 606 Fox Run Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 606 Fox Run Circle have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 606 Fox Run Circle has units with air conditioning.
