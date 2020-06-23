606 Fox Run Circle

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garbage disposal recently renovated pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace garbage disposal microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry pool

Very Nice Home in Pell City! Available to View Now!!! DEPOSIT PENDING!!! - Beautiful home with lots of upgrades... Modern Rustic style, that looks very nice! New flooring, high end finishes, and so much more. You have to see this home! Master bath has separate shower. Large laundry room. Back deck and fenced yard are great for entertaining. Neighborhood amenities include Clubhouse and Pool... Call 205-824-5008 to schedule a viewing



-Tenant to verify Schools and Utilities (AL Power, Pell City water/sewer/trash, Alagasco)

-No Pets



*Bonus Amenity Included* A portion of the resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment and lease compliance.



The security deposit for the rental home is equal to the monthly rent amount. The application fee (non refundable) is $60 per applicant. Any adult that plans to live in the home must apply. The security deposit is what holds the property for you, and is only refundable for a period of 48 hours.



If you place a security deposit on the rental home, you and any adult that will be living in the home must apply by midnight of the same day, or the home will go back on the market and the security deposit be placed on hold. Failure to provide the needed documentation for ARM to complete your application in the 48 hour time period will result in the application being placed on hold and the home will go back on the market.



Alabama Rental Managers is a leader in the Birmingham Property Management and Rental market. Give us a call today to schedule a viewing! 205-824-5008. Check out our FAQ's for more information about our rental policies and application process. http://www.alabamarentalmanagers.com/applicants/



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3045682)