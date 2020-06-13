Apartment List
/
AL
/
pelham
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated June 13 2020 at 5:56 AM

133 Apartments for rent in Pelham, AL with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restric... Read Guide >

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 06:37am
1 Unit Available
605 Crosscreek Trail
605 Crosscreek Trail, Pelham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1721 sqft
Welcome to this 3 bedroom and 2 bath home in Pelham! You will love this home with an updated appliances.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 06:37am
1 Unit Available
504 Creekview Terrace
504 Creekview Terrace, Pelham, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
1806 sqft
SPECIAL! • Receive $600 off 1st full month rent if leased and moved in before June 29! Welcome to this 4 bedroom and 2 bath home in Pelham! Spacious home with lots of living space! Great covered patio area and a fenced in backyard! Perfect for your

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 06:37am
1 Unit Available
549 Overhill Road
549 Overhill Road, Pelham, AL
5 Bedrooms
$1,749
2420 sqft
Come see this perfect split level 5 bedroom 2 bathroom home.

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
318 Mills Way
318 Mills Way, Pelham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1328 sqft
318 Mills Way Available 06/17/20 Coming Soon! - Welcome home To 318 Mills Way! This beautiful 3bedroom/2bath home is located in the heart of Pelham with convenience to great dining, shopping, and interstate access.

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
109 Sugar Drive
109 Sugar Drive, Pelham, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,090
Home available for rent in Pelham - COMING SOON!! - 2 Bedroom/ 1/2 Bath townhome! Home has a formal dining room, living room with a fireplace, covered patio in back with a storage closet, kitchen (with refrigerator) and half bath (where w/d

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
158 SUGAR DR
158 Sugar Drive, Pelham, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
2 Bedroom 2-Baths ONE LEVEL-END UNIT Townhome in PELHAM! Rent to $1225/Month, one month deposit required. Pet allowed with deposit. Two good Size Bedrooms, each with their own Private full Bath.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 06:32am
1 Unit Available
102 Canyon Trail
102 Canyon Park Trail, Pelham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,199
1170 sqft
Beautiful, one-story, updated home with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. This house has shiny hardwood flooring in the living room and a lovely gas log fireplace. Blinds on the windows throughout the house.
Results within 1 mile of Pelham
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 06:09am
18 Units Available
700 Riverchase
700 Garden Woods Dr, Hoover, AL
1 Bedroom
$816
856 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$863
1058 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1258 sqft
Recently renovated units have hardwood floors, walk-in closets, and a fireplace. Amenities include a 24-hr gym, 24-hr laundry, pool, and a playground. Easy access to Highway 150, US 31, and US 280.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
11 Units Available
Riverchase Landing
200 River Haven Cir, Hoover, AL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,063
1563 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,384
1734 sqft
A short walk to Cooley Law School and Downtown Lansing. Pet-friendly community. On-site grilling area and fenced-in parking. Short-term leases available. Discounts to military, police, and fire. Spacious interiors.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
21 Units Available
Ridge Crossing
100 Tree Crossing Parkway, Hoover, AL
1 Bedroom
$764
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,002
1247 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1527 sqft
Huge apartments with hardwood floors. Granite counters, walk-in closets, and fireplaces. Recently renovated. Tenants have access to community racquetball, tennis court, and media room. Quiet neighborhood near Cahaba River.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
30 Units Available
Summerchase at Riverchase
100 Summerchase Dr, Hoover, AL
1 Bedroom
$895
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$980
1059 sqft
Minutes away from shopping, dining, and entertainment options. Sun-drenched apartments with eight-foot windows and views of city lights. Recently renovated units include hardwood floors and fireplace. Community features pool and dog park.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
18 Units Available
Colonial Grand at Riverchase Trails
1000 Riverchase Trl, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$878
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,108
1063 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,328
1203 sqft
Located near I-65 with controlled access. The community features two pools, a fitness center, and lots of green space. Each unit includes architectural features, tiled sunrooms, and large windows. Designer features throughout.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3283 N Broken Bow Dr.
3283 North Broken Bow Drive, Meadowbrook, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
2104 sqft
3283 N Broken Bow Dr. Available 07/08/20 3283 N Broken Bow Dr. (N Shelby/Oak Mtn) - 3 bedroom 2 bath home with finished basement in popular Broken Bow subdivision off Hwy 119 in North Shelby County.

1 of 43

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
140 Brent Way
140 Brent Way, Alabaster, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1960 sqft
140 Brent Way - Welcome home to 140 Brent Way! This charming 3bedroom/2bath home is nestled on a quiet cul-de-sac in the Brentwood neighborhood of Weatherly in Alabaster.

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
102 Augusta Way
102 Augusta Way, Helena, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,610
1800 sqft
102 Augusta Way Available 07/20/20 Home in Helena...available to see with 48 hours notice! - Great home in Helena! 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Home in Helena's Augusta Pointe. The kitchen is a must! Walking distance to Gobblers Knob Swim & Tennis Club.

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
367 Talon Drive
367 Talon Drive, Shelby County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,665
1987 sqft
367 Talon Drive - Welcome Home to 367 Talon Drive! Located in the Eagle Point subdivision, this great 3bedroom/2bath home is a perfect fit for all your needs. It has a large living room with cozy fireplace and access tot he screen porch area.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
106 Frances Lane
106 Frances Lane, Helena, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
106 Frances Lane Available 07/20/20 Helena, Alabama Townhome - Available to View with 48 Hour Notice!! - End unit Rental Townhome Located in Helena, AL! Large great room with gas fireplace, vaulted ceilings! Formal dining room with tray ceilings.

1 of 19

Last updated May 14 at 09:37am
1 Unit Available
1974 Riva Ridge Road
1974 Riva Ridge Road, Helena, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1393 sqft
1974 Riva Ridge Road Available 06/05/20 Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home in Helena! 1/2 THE FIRST MONTHS RENT!!! - Welcome to 1974 Riva Ridge Road. Award winning Helena Schools.
Results within 5 miles of Pelham
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 06:23am
13 Units Available
Cahaba Grandview
2800 Riverview Rd, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$935
864 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,080
1094 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1210 sqft
Landscaped community with a state-of-the-art fitness center, dog park, resort-style pool, and resident clubhouse. Units feature stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets, wood-plank flooring, and raised ceilings.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
13 Units Available
The Trails at Cahaba River
801 Cahaba Forest Cv, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$814
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$890
975 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Just moments from the Target shopping center and Inverness Plaza, this community has a great location and offers residents a fitness center and two swimming pools. Apartments feature walk-in closets, vaulted ceilings and wood-burning fireplaces.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
43 Units Available
The Falls and Woods of Hoover
3900 Galleria Woods Dr, Hoover, AL
1 Bedroom
$742
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$856
1184 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
1334 sqft
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
22 Units Available
Vestavia Reserve
2300 Reserve Trail, Vestavia Hills, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,260
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
1233 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,010
1427 sqft
Welcoming community in the heart of Vestavia Hills and close to shopping, dining and entertainment. Well-appointed apartments feature in-home washer/dryer, walk-in closets, private patio/balcony and stainless steel fixtures. Enjoy the pool, gym and fire pit.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
50 Units Available
The Avenues of Inverness
3100 Heatherbrooke Rd, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$721
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$787
999 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$973
1225 sqft
Easy access to I-65 and I-459 for getting around all of Birmingham. Many floor plans available. Residences include fireplaces, breakfast bars and more. Pet friendly with free Wi-Fi hotspots and gym.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
11 Units Available
The Outlook at Greystone
7278 Cahaba Valley Rd, Birmingham, AL
Studio
$910
561 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,050
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
988 sqft
One- to three-bedroom Birmingham apartment homes featuring walk-in closets, pantries and city views. Community amenities include a 24-hour gym, a dog park and a pool. Near highways 280 and 119, shopping and dining.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Pelham, AL

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Pelham renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

Similar Pages

Pelham 1 BedroomsPelham 2 BedroomsPelham 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsPelham 3 Bedrooms
Pelham Apartments with BalconyPelham Apartments with GaragePelham Apartments with GymPelham Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Pelham Apartments with ParkingPelham Apartments with PoolPelham Dog Friendly ApartmentsPelham Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Birmingham, ALHoover, ALTuscaloosa, ALVestavia Hills, ALHomewood, ALAlabaster, ALMountain Brook, ALCullman, ALGardendale, ALPell City, ALMoody, ALClanton, AL
Margaret, ALMontevallo, ALTarrant, ALBessemer, ALChelsea, ALTalladega, ALFairfield, ALPleasant Grove, ALLincoln, ALMidfield, ALOxford, ALGrayson Valley, AL
Fultondale, ALHelena, ALSylacauga, ALHueytown, ALTrussville, ALMillbrook, ALNorthport, ALIrondale, ALWarrior, ALCalera, ALBrook Highland, ALForestdale, AL

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Alabama at BirminghamBirmingham Southern College
Lawson State Community College-Birmingham CampusShelton State Community College
Samford University