/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:54 PM
159 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Pelham, AL
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 06:17pm
5 Units Available
The Huntley
100 Huntley Apartment Dr, Pelham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,120
1362 sqft
Located in the heart of Alabama, Huntley Apartments offers you an ambiance of relaxed charm in a beautiful setting. Nestled in the Alabama hillside with several acres of grass and trees, the Huntley offers something for everyone.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
110 Canyon Place
110 Canyon Park Place, Pelham, AL
110 Canyon Place Available 08/07/20 End Unit Town Home in Pelham...
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
318 Mills Way
318 Mills Way, Pelham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1328 sqft
318 Mills Way Available 06/17/20 Coming Soon! - Welcome home To 318 Mills Way! This beautiful 3bedroom/2bath home is located in the heart of Pelham with convenience to great dining, shopping, and interstate access.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 07:38pm
1 Unit Available
605 Crosscreek Trail
605 Crosscreek Trail, Pelham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1721 sqft
Welcome to this 3 bedroom and 2 bath home in Pelham! You will love this home with an updated appliances.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 07:38pm
1 Unit Available
504 Creekview Terrace
504 Creekview Terrace, Pelham, AL
SPECIAL! • Receive $600 off 1st full month rent if leased and moved in before June 29! Welcome to this 4 bedroom and 2 bath home in Pelham! Spacious home with lots of living space! Great covered patio area and a fenced in backyard! Perfect for your
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 07:38pm
1 Unit Available
549 Overhill Road
549 Overhill Road, Pelham, AL
Come see this perfect split level 5 bedroom 2 bathroom home.
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 07:03pm
1 Unit Available
102 Canyon Trail
102 Canyon Park Trail, Pelham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,199
1170 sqft
Beautiful, one-story, updated home with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. This house has shiny hardwood flooring in the living room and a lovely gas log fireplace. Blinds on the windows throughout the house.
1 of 13
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
276 Creekside Lane
276 Creekside Lane, Pelham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
276 Creekside Lane Available 05/01/20 Great Home Located in Holland Lakes of Pelham - Large Backyard, 2 Car Attached Garage on the Side. Nice updated Kitchen & spacious rooms. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5644465)
Results within 1 mile of Pelham
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
22 Units Available
Ridge Crossing
100 Tree Crossing Parkway, Hoover, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1527 sqft
Huge apartments with hardwood floors. Granite counters, walk-in closets, and fireplaces. Recently renovated. Tenants have access to community racquetball, tennis court, and media room. Quiet neighborhood near Cahaba River.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
11 Units Available
Riverchase Landing
200 River Haven Cir, Hoover, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,304
1734 sqft
A short walk to Cooley Law School and Downtown Lansing. Pet-friendly community. On-site grilling area and fenced-in parking. Short-term leases available. Discounts to military, police, and fire. Spacious interiors.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
19 Units Available
Colonial Grand at Riverchase Trails
1000 Riverchase Trl, Birmingham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,328
1203 sqft
Located near I-65 with controlled access. The community features two pools, a fitness center, and lots of green space. Each unit includes architectural features, tiled sunrooms, and large windows. Designer features throughout.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
18 Units Available
700 Riverchase
700 Garden Woods Dr, Hoover, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1258 sqft
Recently renovated units have hardwood floors, walk-in closets, and a fireplace. Amenities include a 24-hr gym, 24-hr laundry, pool, and a playground. Easy access to Highway 150, US 31, and US 280.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3283 N Broken Bow Dr.
3283 North Broken Bow Drive, Meadowbrook, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
2104 sqft
3283 N Broken Bow Dr. Available 07/08/20 3283 N Broken Bow Dr. (N Shelby/Oak Mtn) - 3 bedroom 2 bath home with finished basement in popular Broken Bow subdivision off Hwy 119 in North Shelby County.
1 of 43
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
140 Brent Way
140 Brent Way, Alabaster, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1960 sqft
140 Brent Way - Welcome home to 140 Brent Way! This charming 3bedroom/2bath home is nestled on a quiet cul-de-sac in the Brentwood neighborhood of Weatherly in Alabaster.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
102 Augusta Way
102 Augusta Way, Helena, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,610
1800 sqft
102 Augusta Way Available 07/20/20 Home in Helena...available to see with 48 hours notice! - Great home in Helena! 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Home in Helena's Augusta Pointe. The kitchen is a must! Walking distance to Gobblers Knob Swim & Tennis Club.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
367 Talon Drive
367 Talon Drive, Shelby County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,665
1987 sqft
367 Talon Drive - Welcome Home to 367 Talon Drive! Located in the Eagle Point subdivision, this great 3bedroom/2bath home is a perfect fit for all your needs. It has a large living room with cozy fireplace and access tot he screen porch area.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 07:38pm
1 Unit Available
2609 Bridlewood Circle
2609 Bridlewood Circle, Helena, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,565
1680 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
1 of 19
Last updated May 14 at 09:37am
1 Unit Available
1974 Riva Ridge Road
1974 Riva Ridge Road, Helena, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1393 sqft
1974 Riva Ridge Road Available 06/05/20 Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home in Helena! 1/2 THE FIRST MONTHS RENT!!! - Welcome to 1974 Riva Ridge Road. Award winning Helena Schools.
Results within 5 miles of Pelham
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
10 Units Available
The Outlook at Greystone
7278 Cahaba Valley Rd, Birmingham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,480
1364 sqft
One- to three-bedroom Birmingham apartment homes featuring walk-in closets, pantries and city views. Community amenities include a 24-hour gym, a dog park and a pool. Near highways 280 and 119, shopping and dining.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
14 Units Available
The Point at Oak Mountain
1 Stonecrest Dr, Birmingham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,305
1488 sqft
Beautiful location in the Greystone area close to shops and dining. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with in-home washer/dryer, private patio/balcony and hardwood floors. Community features volleyball court, tennis court and pool.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
50 Units Available
The Avenues of Inverness
3100 Heatherbrooke Rd, Birmingham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$973
1225 sqft
Easy access to I-65 and I-459 for getting around all of Birmingham. Many floor plans available. Residences include fireplaces, breakfast bars and more. Pet friendly with free Wi-Fi hotspots and gym.
Verified
1 of 46
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
26 Units Available
Retreat at Greystone I
201 Retreat Dr, Birmingham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,606
1435 sqft
New premier community in north Shelby offers open floor plans, kitchen islands, granite counters, fireplace, wood flooring, walk-in closets, private entry from garage. Enjoy green community, salt-water pool, controlled access, and fitness center.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
44 Units Available
The Falls and Woods of Hoover
3900 Galleria Woods Dr, Hoover, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
1334 sqft
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
29 Units Available
Latitude at Riverchase
550 Hampton Park Dr, Hoover, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,055
1379 sqft
Looking for Birmingham's best location? Look no further than Latitude at Riverchase.
Similar Pages
Pelham Apartments with BalconyPelham Apartments with GaragePelham Apartments with GymPelham Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Birmingham, ALHoover, ALTuscaloosa, ALVestavia Hills, ALHomewood, ALAlabaster, ALMountain Brook, ALCullman, ALGardendale, ALPell City, ALMoody, ALClanton, AL
Margaret, ALMontevallo, ALTarrant, ALBessemer, ALChelsea, ALTalladega, ALFairfield, ALPleasant Grove, ALLincoln, ALMidfield, ALOxford, ALGrayson Valley, AL