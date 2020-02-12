Amenities

Coming Soon! - Welcome home To 318 Mills Way!

This beautiful 3bedroom/2bath home is located in the heart of Pelham with convenience to great dining, shopping, and interstate access. You enter into a tile entry way giving forth to a large great room with a gas log fireplace and vaulted ceiling. The kitchen has plenty of cabinet and prep space with a nice eat-in area. The master suite has 2 large closets for clothes and storage. The 2 guest bedrooms share a convenient hall bathroom. The home has a large, level yard that has a privacy fence and patio back porch for entertaining. Contact us today before this one is gone! To help save 5 to 15% on your heating and cooling bill, as well as create a clean healthy living environment, HVAC filters will be delivered to your home approximately every 60 days. You can apply today by visiting us at http://www.ahiproperties.com/birmingham-homes-for-rent.



Pets are considered on a case by case basis with homeowner approval. A minimum $250 pet deposit will be charged per approved pet. An additional pet rent of a minimum $15 per pet will be added to the lease for approved pets.

Each applicant is required to complete the appropriate pet profile via https://ahiproperties.petscreening.com/ This also includes those applicants with no pets. Applicants with pet(s) accepts the non-refundable fee of $20 for the first pet and $15 for each additional pet. This registration is free for those applicants with no pets or those with certified assistance animals.



Application Fee: $45.00 per applicant



