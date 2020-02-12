All apartments in Pelham
Find more places like 318 Mills Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pelham, AL
/
318 Mills Way
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

318 Mills Way

318 Mills Way · (205) 509-0484 ext. 2055090484
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Pelham
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

318 Mills Way, Pelham, AL 35124

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 318 Mills Way · Avail. now

$1,300

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1328 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Coming Soon! - Welcome home To 318 Mills Way!
This beautiful 3bedroom/2bath home is located in the heart of Pelham with convenience to great dining, shopping, and interstate access. You enter into a tile entry way giving forth to a large great room with a gas log fireplace and vaulted ceiling. The kitchen has plenty of cabinet and prep space with a nice eat-in area. The master suite has 2 large closets for clothes and storage. The 2 guest bedrooms share a convenient hall bathroom. The home has a large, level yard that has a privacy fence and patio back porch for entertaining. Contact us today before this one is gone! To help save 5 to 15% on your heating and cooling bill, as well as create a clean healthy living environment, HVAC filters will be delivered to your home approximately every 60 days. You can apply today by visiting us at http://www.ahiproperties.com/birmingham-homes-for-rent.

Pets are considered on a case by case basis with homeowner approval. A minimum $250 pet deposit will be charged per approved pet. An additional pet rent of a minimum $15 per pet will be added to the lease for approved pets.
Each applicant is required to complete the appropriate pet profile via https://ahiproperties.petscreening.com/ This also includes those applicants with no pets. Applicants with pet(s) accepts the non-refundable fee of $20 for the first pet and $15 for each additional pet. This registration is free for those applicants with no pets or those with certified assistance animals.

Application Fee: $45.00 per applicant

AHI Properties
8841 Helena Rd, Pelham, AL 35124, United States
Phone: +1 205-682-9106

(RLNE3249835)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 318 Mills Way have any available units?
318 Mills Way has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 318 Mills Way have?
Some of 318 Mills Way's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 318 Mills Way currently offering any rent specials?
318 Mills Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 318 Mills Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 318 Mills Way is pet friendly.
Does 318 Mills Way offer parking?
Yes, 318 Mills Way does offer parking.
Does 318 Mills Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 318 Mills Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 318 Mills Way have a pool?
No, 318 Mills Way does not have a pool.
Does 318 Mills Way have accessible units?
No, 318 Mills Way does not have accessible units.
Does 318 Mills Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 318 Mills Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 318 Mills Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 318 Mills Way has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 318 Mills Way?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Huntley
100 Huntley Apartment Dr
Pelham, AL 35124

Similar Pages

Pelham 1 BedroomsPelham 2 Bedrooms
Pelham 3 BedroomsPelham Apartments with Gym
Pelham Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Birmingham, ALHoover, ALTuscaloosa, ALVestavia Hills, ALHomewood, ALAlabaster, ALMountain Brook, ALCullman, ALGardendale, ALPell City, ALMoody, ALClanton, AL
Margaret, ALMontevallo, ALTarrant, ALBessemer, ALChelsea, ALTalladega, ALFairfield, ALPleasant Grove, ALLincoln, ALMidfield, ALOxford, ALGrayson Valley, AL
Fultondale, ALHelena, ALSylacauga, ALHueytown, ALTrussville, ALMillbrook, ALNorthport, ALIrondale, ALWarrior, ALCalera, ALBrook Highland, ALForestdale, AL

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Alabama at BirminghamBirmingham Southern College
Lawson State Community College-Birmingham CampusShelton State Community College
Samford University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity