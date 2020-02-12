All apartments in Pelham
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:53 PM

142 Sugar Drive

142 Sugar Drive · No Longer Available
Location

142 Sugar Drive, Pelham, AL 35124

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
The home comes with an appliance package that includes:
Refrigerator
Electric Stove
Dishwasher

This home features hardwood flooring throughout the living areas, carpet in the bedrooms, and tile flooring in the kitchen and the bathrooms. The unit has a living and dining room. Washer and Dryer hook-up.

This house also includes:
Electric Water Heater
Heat Pump
Central Cooling System

Additional information:
Ceiling Fans
Fireplace
Driveway
2 Stories
Fenced Yard
*Pets must be under 25 lbs

Please verify all the information listed above with the appropriate authority and gkhouses.com before leasing. For applications, the most up-to-date information, and to find out how to view the home, visit our website, www.gkhouses.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

