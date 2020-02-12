142 Sugar Drive

Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly ceiling fan fireplace

The home comes with an appliance package that includes:

Refrigerator

Electric Stove

Dishwasher



This home features hardwood flooring throughout the living areas, carpet in the bedrooms, and tile flooring in the kitchen and the bathrooms. The unit has a living and dining room. Washer and Dryer hook-up.



This house also includes:

Electric Water Heater

Heat Pump

Central Cooling System



Additional information:

Ceiling Fans

Fireplace

Driveway

2 Stories

Fenced Yard

*Pets must be under 25 lbs



