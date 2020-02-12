All apartments in Pelham
109 Sugar Drive

109 Sugar Drive · (205) 824-5008 ext. 109
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

109 Sugar Drive, Pelham, AL 35124

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 109 Sugar Drive · Avail. now

$1,090

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Home available for rent in Pelham - COMING SOON!! - 2 Bedroom/ 1/2 Bath townhome! Home has a formal dining room, living room with a fireplace, covered patio in back with a storage closet, kitchen (with refrigerator) and half bath (where w/d connections are located) on the main floor. Upstairs are both bedrooms with connecting baths. The master suite faces Sugar Dr. Great location in Sugar Oaks subdivision off Hwy 31 in Pelham.

*Bonus Amenity Included* A portion of the resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment and lease compliance.

Resident to verify schools- Valley Elem., Riverchase Middle, Pelham High School.

Small Pets Allowed (35lbs and under). $300 pet fee.

The security deposit for the home is equal to the monthly rent amount. The application fee is $60 per applicant. Any adult that plans to live in the home must apply. The security deposit is what holds the property for you, and is only refundable for a period of 48 hours.

If you place a security deposit on the home, you and any adult that will be living in the home must apply by midnight of the same day, or the home will go back on the market and the security deposit be placed on hold. Failure to provide the needed documentation for ARM to complete your application in the 48 hour time period will result in the application being placed on hold and the home will go back on the market.

Alabama Rental Managers is a leader in the Birmingham Property Management and Rental market. Give us a call today to schedule a viewing! 205-824-5008. Check out our FAQ's for more information about our policies and application process. http://www.alabamarentalmanagers.com/applicants/

www.AlabamaRentalManagers.com

(RLNE2275813)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

