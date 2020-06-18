151 Trotter Court

Amenities

This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home has an open floor plan with large living room and open kitchen with beautiful cabinetry and kitchen pantry for extra storage space. Dining area nearby. Master bedroom suite is privately located and is complete with large walk in closet and bathroom with double vanity, separate shower, and garden tub. Two additional guest bedrooms and guest bath are accessible through hallway from kitchen. This home is pet friendly! Fridge provided if needed.



24 MONTH LEASE WITH 2 MONTHS FREE when you move in by 6/30/2020

13 MONTH LEASE WITH 1 MONTH FREE when you move in by 6/30/2020

AND

Pay 1/2 OFF YOUR SECURITY DEPOSIT when you move in by 6/30/2020



*Optional Additional Amenity* For the low cost of $15.00 per month (in addition to monthly rent), a portion of the resident's total monthly amount due would be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program powered by 2nd Nature. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment and lease compliance!!



**Square footage is approximate.**



Resident to verify Morris schools, Alabama Power, and City of Morris for gas, water, sewer and trash. Septic System.



Resident must contact Integrated Wastewater Management (205-532-0745) to set up Community Sewer for the property (rate runs about $51/month).



