Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:02 AM

151 Trotter Court

151 Trotter Ct · (205) 824-5008
Location

151 Trotter Ct, Morris, AL 35116

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 151 Trotter Court · Avail. now

$1,695

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1422 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
walk in closets
air conditioning
extra storage
bathtub
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
extra storage
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Home for rent in Morris...*PICK YOUR PROMO!!! 3D Virtual Tour Now Available!!! - *PICK YOUR PROMO!! Choose 1 of the lease term options below PLUS get 1/2 off your security deposit!!* (conditions apply)

?? Click the link below to tour this home in 3D NOW!! ??

https://www.zillow.com/view-3d-home/d129357c-d1de-4c5e-ba6e-d226c22a9da1?setAttribution=mls

This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home has an open floor plan with large living room and open kitchen with beautiful cabinetry and kitchen pantry for extra storage space. Dining area nearby. Master bedroom suite is privately located and is complete with large walk in closet and bathroom with double vanity, separate shower, and garden tub. Two additional guest bedrooms and guest bath are accessible through hallway from kitchen. This home is pet friendly! Fridge provided if needed.

*PICK YOUR PROMO!! Choose 1 of the lease term options below PLUS get 1/2 off your security deposit!!* (conditions apply)

**24 MONTH LEASE WITH 2 MONTHS FREE when you move in by 6/30/2020!! -OR-
**13 MONTH LEASE WITH 1 MONTH FREE when you move in by 6/30/2020!!
AND
Pay 1/2 OFF YOUR SECURITY DEPOSIT when you move in by 6/30/2020!!

*Optional Additional Amenity* For the low cost of $15.00 per month (in addition to monthly rent), a portion of the resident's total monthly amount due would be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program powered by 2nd Nature. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment and lease compliance!!

**Square footage is approximate.**

Resident to verify Morris schools, Alabama Power, and City of Morris for gas, water, sewer and trash. Septic System.

Resident must contact Integrated Wastewater Management (205-532-0745) to set up Community Sewer for the property (rate runs about $51/month).

The security deposit for the rental home is equal to the monthly rent amount. The application fee is $25 per applicant. Any adult that plans to live in the home must apply. The security deposit is what holds the property for you, and is only refundable for a period of 48 hours.

If you place a security deposit on the rental home, you and any adult that will be living in the home must apply by midnight of the same day, or the home will go back on the market and the security deposit be placed on hold. Failure to provide the needed documentation for ARM to complete your application in the 72 hour time period will result in the application being placed on hold and the home will go back on the market.

Alabama Rental Managers is a leader in the Birmingham Property Management and Rental market. Give us a call today to schedule a viewing! 205-824-5008. Check out our FAQ's for more information about our rental policies and application process. http://www.alabamarentalmanagers.com/applicants/

www.AlabamaRentalManagers.com

(RLNE5719409)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 151 Trotter Court have any available units?
151 Trotter Court has a unit available for $1,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 151 Trotter Court have?
Some of 151 Trotter Court's amenities include pet friendly, walk in closets, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 151 Trotter Court currently offering any rent specials?
151 Trotter Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 151 Trotter Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 151 Trotter Court is pet friendly.
Does 151 Trotter Court offer parking?
No, 151 Trotter Court does not offer parking.
Does 151 Trotter Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 151 Trotter Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 151 Trotter Court have a pool?
No, 151 Trotter Court does not have a pool.
Does 151 Trotter Court have accessible units?
No, 151 Trotter Court does not have accessible units.
Does 151 Trotter Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 151 Trotter Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 151 Trotter Court have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 151 Trotter Court has units with air conditioning.
