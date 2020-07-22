/
/
morris
Last updated July 22 2020 at 10:42 PM
59 Apartments for rent in Morris, AL📍
1 of 4
Last updated July 23 at 04:40 AM
1 Unit Available
151 Trotter Court
151 Trotter Ct, Morris, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1422 sqft
NEW CONSTRUCTION in Trotter Parc of Morris! 3 bedroom/2 full bath home offering a spacious floor plan with designer selections and neutral colors. All kitchen appliances included. Master suite with walk in closet.
1 of 2
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
171 Trotter Court
171 Trotter Ct, Morris, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1489 sqft
New Construction 3 BR at Trotter Parc - NEW CONSTRUCTION in Trotter Parc of Morris! 3 bedroom/2 full bath home offering a spacious floor plan with designer selections and neutral colors. All kitchen appliances included.
1 of 8
Last updated May 4 at 11:11 AM
1 Unit Available
575 Westland Lane
575 Westland Lane, Morris, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,115
1152 sqft
This cute house in Morris welcomes you with a covered front porch. The house has new flooring throughout. The kitchen has been recently renovated with stainless steel appliances, and upgraded cabinets and hardware.
Results within 1 mile of Morris
1 of 41
Last updated July 23 at 04:40 AM
1 Unit Available
8604 Old Highway 31
8604 Old Highway 31, Kimberly, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,730
1587 sqft
RENT WITH NO SECURITY DEPOSIT (Conditions May Apply) *One month free rent with your first full month Call us 24/7 at (205) 789-1257 to speak to our leasing agents Year Lease - Quarterly pest control included - Quarterly air filter replacement(s)
1 of 36
Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
355 Kelley Dr
355 Kelley Drive, Kimberly, AL
5 Bedrooms
$1,200
2000 sqft
Newly renovated property located in Kimberly with 5 beds, 3 bath, granite counters, luxury flooring , a covered porch and a sun room!! Call us NOW at 205-410-8785!!
Results within 5 miles of Morris
1 of 22
Last updated July 22 at 07:35 PM
1 Unit Available
1500 Lakeview Ave
1500 Lakeview Avenue, Gardendale, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,310
1484 sqft
1500 Lakeview Ave Available 08/01/20 Home for rent in Gardendale! - Refreshed 3 bed/2 bath home for rent with a huge basement! Enter the split level foyer and go upstairs to the open concept living room that has a beautiful fireplace, floor to
1 of 19
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
408 S Highland Drive
408 South Highland Drive, Warrior, AL
3 Bedrooms
$995
Home for rent in Warrior - This is a single family home located in Warrior. It features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, a storage unit, a large yard, & a closed in carport for storage or entertainment.
1 of 34
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
304 Reed Way
304 Reed Way, Kimberly, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1723 sqft
304 Reed Way Available 08/01/20 Kimberly 2 story house built 2017, 3 Bedroom, 2.5 bathroom house with fenced in Backyard - The house is located inside Doss Ferry Subdivision which is within the city limits of Kimberly.
1 of 12
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
9384 Hoffman Place
9384 Hoffman Place, Warrior, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,365
Home for Rent in Warrior, AL...Available to View NOW!!! - 4 Bedroom/ 2 bath with 2 car garage home for rent in a great location, just minutes from I65! Located in the Smith Glen subdivision.
Results within 10 miles of Morris
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 23 at 12:27 AM
7 Units Available
Woodbrook
330 Woodbrook Dr, Gardendale, AL
1 Bedroom
$777
717 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$977
984 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,194
1175 sqft
Two-toned designer paint, large walk-in closets, and mirrored closet doors. Community amenities include salt water pool, volleyball court, and adventure playground area. Located close to shopping and restaurants.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 23 at 12:36 AM
7 Units Available
Apple Valley
Magnolia Court
32 Westchester Ct, Center Point, AL
1 Bedroom
$690
654 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$775
864 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$980
1076 sqft
Magnolia Court Apartments, where we offer Luxury Living at Affordable Prices. Our property is located in Center Point, just moments from major highways and interstates as well as Metro bus stop service.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated July 23 at 12:22 AM
4 Units Available
Livingston Oaks
5401 Livingston Oaks Cir, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$780
1130 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$980
1280 sqft
Extravagance you can afford! There's a special feeling and warmth about the place you call home. The team at Livingston Oaks is committed to creating that perfect sense of home.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated July 23 at 12:12 AM
3 Units Available
Bridlewood
Carson Landing
741 15th Ct NW, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$690
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$980
1130 sqft
Welcome home!
1 of 24
Last updated July 23 at 04:24 AM
1 Unit Available
2332 5th St NW
2332 5th Street Northwest, Center Point, AL
3 Bedrooms
$850
1389 sqft
Come see this beautiful, renovated home! This home features large bedrooms and living room areas.
1 of 1
Last updated July 23 at 04:40 AM
1 Unit Available
371 Orange Blossom Trail
371 Orange Blossom Trail, Hayden, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,099
1368 sqft
The home comes with an appliance package that includes: Refrigerator Electric Stove Dishwasher Microwave This home features laminate flooring throughout the kitchen and in the bathrooms, carpet flooring in the bedrooms and hardwood in the living
1 of 1
Last updated July 23 at 04:40 AM
1 Unit Available
25 Moss Rock Circle
25 Moss Rock Circle, Smoke Rise, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1352 sqft
Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
1 of 21
Last updated July 23 at 04:40 AM
1 Unit Available
128 Honeysuckle Drive
128 Honeysuckle Drive, Gardendale, AL
3 Bedrooms
$800
1043 sqft
Simple but lovely 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom house. This house has carpet all throughout the house with tile flooring in the bathroom and kitchen. The house has a screen porch and deck in the entrance.
1 of 1
Last updated July 23 at 04:40 AM
1 Unit Available
1436 Deans Ferry Road
1436 Deans Ferry Road, Blount County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1372 sqft
Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
1 of 1
Last updated July 23 at 04:40 AM
1 Unit Available
6719 Ridgewood Drive
6719 Ridgewood Drive, Jefferson County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1464 sqft
Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in. The home is a 3 bedroom 2 bath.
1 of 8
Last updated July 23 at 04:40 AM
1 Unit Available
2122 5th Way Northwest
2122 5th Way Northwest, Center Point, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1482 sqft
Full renovated single family all brick house.
1 of 1
Last updated July 23 at 04:40 AM
1 Unit Available
336 42nd Avenue Northeast
336 42nd Avenue Northeast, Birmingham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,380
2006 sqft
This home is managed by GenStone Management, helping you succeed in your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.
1 of 10
Last updated July 23 at 04:40 AM
1 Unit Available
1617 4th Way Northwest
1617 4th Way Northwest, Center Point, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,005
1425 sqft
This home is managed by GenStone Management, helping you succeed in your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.
1 of 1
Last updated July 23 at 04:40 AM
1 Unit Available
9302 Marsh Mountain Road
9302 Marsh Mountain Road, Jefferson County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$925
1250 sqft
Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
1 of 1
Last updated July 23 at 04:40 AM
1 Unit Available
5794 Henry Black Drive
5794 Henry Black Dr, Pinson, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1548 sqft
Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Morris area include University of Alabama at Birmingham, The University of Alabama, Birmingham Southern College, Jefferson State Community College, and Lawson State Community College-Birmingham Campus. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Morris from include Birmingham, Hoover, Tuscaloosa, Vestavia Hills, and Homewood.
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Birmingham, ALHoover, ALTuscaloosa, ALVestavia Hills, ALHomewood, ALAlabaster, ALPelham, ALMountain Brook, ALCenter Point, ALCullman, ALGardendale, ALPell City, AL
Moody, ALGadsden, ALMargaret, ALWarrior, ALCalera, ALJasper, ALFultondale, ALPinson, ALAdamsville, ALGraysville, ALTarrant, ALClay, AL