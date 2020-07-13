81 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Moody, AL
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
14 Units Available
Oaks of St. Clair
5050 Oaks of St Clair Cir, Moody, AL
1 Bedroom
$877
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$974
1076 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,210
1309 sqft
Talk about Location!!! The Oaks of St. Clair is 5 miles from the brand new "Shops of Grand River" & Bass Pro Shop, close to Honda and Birmingham and right off of I-20.
1 of 40
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
1020 Washington Dr
1020 Washington Dr, Moody, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1483 sqft
RENT WITH NO SECURITY DEPOSIT (Conditions May Apply) Call us 24/7 at (205) 789-1257 to speak to our leasing agents Year Lease - Quarterly pest control included - Quarterly air filter replacement(s) included - Utilities not included - No
1 of 37
Last updated July 13 at 02:41am
1 Unit Available
2047 Plantation Parkway
2047 Plantation Pkwy, Moody, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,285
1729 sqft
RENT WITH NO SECURITY DEPOSIT (Conditions May Apply) Call us 24/7 at (205) 789-1257 to speak to our leasing agents Year Lease - Quarterly pest control included - Quarterly air filter replacement(s) included - Utilities not included - No
1 of 7
Last updated May 4 at 11:11am
1 Unit Available
841 Robbie Drive
841 Robbie Dr, Moody, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,125
2004 sqft
SPECIAL! Receive $500 off your first full month's rent OR evenly split over the lease terms, IF leased and moved in before May 3rd! This 3 bedroom home features an updated kitchen, large den, spacious bedrooms and a beautiful front and rear yard.
Results within 1 mile of Moody
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
839 Kent Drive
839 Kent Dr, Margaret, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,165
1064 sqft
Home in Margaret....Available to View!! - Home in Margaret/Odenville available in Brookhaven Subdivision! Available soon!! 3 Bedroom / 2 Bath! Home has great layout, Kitchen and Eat in Kitchen open up to the Living Room.
Results within 5 miles of Moody
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated July 13 at 12:11am
$
13 Units Available
Liberty Highlands
Somerset at Trussville
3539 Mary Taylor Rd, Birmingham, AL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$907
844 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1039 sqft
The layouts at Somerset at Trussville Apartments, community design and amenities are top of the line. You'll be able to pick the floor plan that fits your taste by choosing from our several studio, 1 bedroom, 2 bedroom and 3 bedroom layouts.
1 of 1
Last updated July 13 at 02:41am
1 Unit Available
475 Earl Owens Drive
475 Earl Owens Dr, Argo, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1379 sqft
Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
1 of 8
Last updated July 13 at 02:41am
1 Unit Available
910 Maple Trace
910 Maple Trce, St. Clair County, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,195
1422 sqft
SPECIAL! • Receive your 1st FULL MONTH rent free if leased and moved in before July 31st.
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
135 Deer Creek Drive
135 Deer Creek Dr, Margaret, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,310
Home for Rent in Odenville!! Available to View NOW!!! - This 4 bedroom/2 bath home is located in a quiet and friendly neighborhood, and is conveniently minutes from I-59. With an open floor plan, the home is perfect for entertaining.
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
145 Cedar Ridge
145 Cedar Rdg, Margaret, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,190
Home For Rent in Odenville, AL...
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
975 Moonlite Drive
975 Moonlite Dr, Margaret, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,265
975 Moonlite Drive Available 09/10/20 Home Available For Rent in Odenville - Available to View with 48 Hour Notice!! DEPOSIT PENDING!!!! - 4 Bedroom / 3 Bath w 2 Car Garage home for rent in Odenville, AL!! Open floor plan, great for entertaining!
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
925 Maple Trace
925 Maple Trce, St. Clair County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,265
Home in Odenville! Available NOW for Viewings!! ONE MONTH FREE & A $500 GIFT CARD! 3D Virtual Tour Available!!! - **Want to view this home from the comfort of your own home? Click the link to start touring now!!!** https://www.zillow.
1 of 8
Last updated July 13 at 02:41am
1 Unit Available
180 Cedar Ridge
180 Cedar Rdg, Margaret, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,200
1422 sqft
SPECIAL! • Receive your 1st FULL MONTH rent free if leased and moved in before July 31st.
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
270 Hathaway Lane
270 Hathaway Ln, Margaret, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,165
Home For Rent in Margaret, AL...
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
9605 Us Highway 78
9605 US Highway 78, St. Clair County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$935
1156 sqft
COMING SOON!!! Conveniently located just off the I-20 with 3 rooms and 1 full bath. New metal roof. Quite Area. Pictures coming soon! Call for your appointment today at 205-410-8785
1 of 1
Last updated July 13 at 02:41am
1 Unit Available
694 South Hillcrest Road
694 S Hillcrest Rd, Margaret, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,640
1825 sqft
Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
1 of 1
Last updated July 13 at 02:41am
1 Unit Available
7276 Dollar Road
7276 Dollar Road, Trussville, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,450
2007 sqft
Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
1 of 1
Last updated July 10 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
305 Morning Mist Lane
305 Morning Mist Ln, Odenville, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,450
2168 sqft
Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
1 of 11
Last updated May 12 at 09:25am
1 Unit Available
828 Kent Drive
828 Kent Dr, Margaret, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,210
Home for rent in Margaret!!!! 1 MONTH FREE! 3D Virtual Tour Available - Link in Description!! - Want to view this home from the comfort of your couch? Click the link below to start touring NOW!!! ?? https://www.zillow.
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
70 ROCKRIDGE RD
70 Rockridge Rd, St. Clair County, AL
2 Bedrooms
$850
1071 sqft
RENTAL IN COOK SPRINGS AREA - THIS IS A 2 BEDROOM, 2 BATH HOUSE LOCATED IN THE COOK SPRINGS AREA. (RLNE1872521)
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 02:41am
1 Unit Available
810 Hawthorn Lane
810 Hawthorn Ln, Odenville, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,335
1500 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
1 of 38
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
200 Cedar Ridge
200 Cedar Rdg, Margaret, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1432 sqft
RENT WITH NO SECURITY DEPOSIT (Conditions May Apply) Call us 24/7 at (205) 789-1257 to speak to our leasing agents Year Lease - Quarterly pest control included - Quarterly air filter replacement(s) included - Utilities not included - No
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
265 Morning Mist Ln
265 Morning Mist Ln, Odenville, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,135
1586 sqft
RENT WITH NO SECURITY DEPOSIT (Conditions May Apply) Call us 24/7 at (205) 789-1257 to speak to our leasing agents Year Lease - Quarterly pest control included - Quarterly air filter replacement(s) included - Utilities not included - No
1 of 1
Last updated July 13 at 02:41am
1 Unit Available
140 Dill Drive
140 Dill Dr, Odenville, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1104 sqft
Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
Birmingham, ALHoover, ALTuscaloosa, ALVestavia Hills, ALHomewood, ALAlabaster, ALPelham, ALMountain Brook, ALCullman, ALGardendale, ALPell City, ALClanton, ALMargaret, ALGadsden, ALMontevallo, ALTarrant, ALBessemer, ALChelsea, ALTalladega, ALFairfield, ALPleasant Grove, ALLincoln, ALMidfield, ALOxford, ALGrayson Valley, ALFultondale, ALHelena, ALSylacauga, ALHueytown, ALJacksonville, ALTrussville, ALIrondale, ALWarrior, ALCalera, ALAnniston, ALBrook Highland, AL