Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

2147 Kings Court

2147 Kings Ct · (205) 824-5008 ext. 109
Location

2147 Kings Ct, Moody, AL 35004

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2147 Kings Court · Avail. Jul 10

$1,310

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
playground
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
alarm system
on-site laundry
parking
playground
garage
2147 Kings Court Available 07/10/20 Fantastic Home for Rent in Moody, AL!!! Available for Viewing with 48 Hour Notice! - Fantastic, super clean home for rent in Moody, AL! This 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath home features one car garage with nicely sized fenced in back yard. The living room is spacious with separate dining area. Half bath is downstairs. All bedrooms are upstairs as well as two full bathrooms, walk in laundry room and huge linen closet. Master bedroom has a ceiling fan and the master bath has a garden tub and big stand up shower!!

There is attic storage and space under the stairs via entry from garage. Quarterly pest control and security monitoring included!!!

** Long leases welcome! **
** Sorry, No Pets Allowed **

*Bonus Amenity Included* A portion of the resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment and lease compliance.

- Resident to Verify Schools and Utilities: Moody Schools and Alabama Power, Birmingham Water/Sewer, and Veolia for trash.

Call today before this house is gone! (205) 824-5008

The security deposit for the rental home is equal to the monthly rent amount. The application fee (non refundable) is $60 per applicant. Any adult that plans to live in the home must apply. The security deposit is what holds the property for you, and is only refundable for a period of 48 hours.

If you place a security deposit on the rental home, you and any adult that will be living in the home must apply by midnight of the same day, or the home will go back on the market and the security deposit be placed on hold. Failure to provide the needed documentation for ARM to complete your application in the 48 hour time period will result in the application being placed on hold and the home will go back on the market.

Alabama Rental Managers is a leader in the Birmingham Property Management and Rental market. Give us a call today to schedule a viewing! 205-824-5008. Check out our FAQ's for more information about our rental policies and application process.

http://www.alabamarentalmanagers.com/applicants/

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3715386)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2147 Kings Court have any available units?
2147 Kings Court has a unit available for $1,310 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2147 Kings Court have?
Some of 2147 Kings Court's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2147 Kings Court currently offering any rent specials?
2147 Kings Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2147 Kings Court pet-friendly?
No, 2147 Kings Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Moody.
Does 2147 Kings Court offer parking?
Yes, 2147 Kings Court does offer parking.
Does 2147 Kings Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2147 Kings Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2147 Kings Court have a pool?
No, 2147 Kings Court does not have a pool.
Does 2147 Kings Court have accessible units?
No, 2147 Kings Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2147 Kings Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 2147 Kings Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2147 Kings Court have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2147 Kings Court has units with air conditioning.
