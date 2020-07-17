All apartments in Mobile County
Last updated May 23 2020 at 12:18 AM

861 Dawes Rd

861 Dawes Road · (251) 665-4663
Location

861 Dawes Road, Mobile County, AL 36695
Kimberline

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,400

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2565 sqft

Amenities

recently renovated
walk in closets
ceiling fan
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This is not a duplex, the buyers will own this single family residence! Large 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom with huge bonus room. Bonus room (39'x19') with half bath and can be accessed from the main home or it's front door and could be used as an office, dance studio, playroom, game watching room! The possibilities are endless. Fresh interior and exterior paint. Open living room, kitchen and breakfast room. New carpet in the master bedroom. New kitchen back splash faucet, sink. Some new ceiling fans and interior lighting! Master bedroom has a nice size walk in closet and a door that leads to the back yard. Call your favorite realtor to take a look at this home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 861 Dawes Rd have any available units?
861 Dawes Rd has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 861 Dawes Rd have?
Some of 861 Dawes Rd's amenities include recently renovated, walk in closets, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 861 Dawes Rd currently offering any rent specials?
861 Dawes Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 861 Dawes Rd pet-friendly?
No, 861 Dawes Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mobile County.
Does 861 Dawes Rd offer parking?
No, 861 Dawes Rd does not offer parking.
Does 861 Dawes Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 861 Dawes Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 861 Dawes Rd have a pool?
No, 861 Dawes Rd does not have a pool.
Does 861 Dawes Rd have accessible units?
No, 861 Dawes Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 861 Dawes Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 861 Dawes Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 861 Dawes Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 861 Dawes Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
