861 Dawes Rd

Amenities

recently renovated walk in closets ceiling fan carpet

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities

This is not a duplex, the buyers will own this single family residence! Large 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom with huge bonus room. Bonus room (39'x19') with half bath and can be accessed from the main home or it's front door and could be used as an office, dance studio, playroom, game watching room! The possibilities are endless. Fresh interior and exterior paint. Open living room, kitchen and breakfast room. New carpet in the master bedroom. New kitchen back splash faucet, sink. Some new ceiling fans and interior lighting! Master bedroom has a nice size walk in closet and a door that leads to the back yard. Call your favorite realtor to take a look at this home!