Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking

*** COMING SOON*** This beautiful home in Sylacauga is nestled on a quiet street with 3 bedrooms/1 bath with a great covered porch with vaulted covering. Large bedrooms with high ceilings equipped with ceiling fans. All rooms are freshly painted with pastel modern colors. Classic kitchen with formica counter tops and beautiful back splash. The kitchen is equipped with all appliances excluding the washer and dryer. Washer and dryer hookups are available. In addition, the home includes an over sized workshop, side deck and carport.Call us today to schedule your free tour at (205)410-8785



living room and den combo, nice sized kitchen and covered front porch