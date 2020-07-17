All apartments in Margaret
975 Moonlite Drive

975 Moonlite Dr · (205) 824-5008 ext. 109
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

975 Moonlite Dr, Margaret, AL 35120

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 975 Moonlite Drive · Avail. Sep 10

$1,265

4 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
975 Moonlite Drive Available 09/10/20 Home Available For Rent in Odenville - Available to View with 48 Hour Notice!! DEPOSIT PENDING!!!! - 4 Bedroom / 3 Bath w 2 Car Garage home for rent in Odenville, AL!!

Open floor plan, great for entertaining! Kitchen with recessed lights and pantry opens into spacious living room. Master bedroom with large walk in closet 3 guest rooms with great closet space. Small pets allowed.

Resident to verify schools & utilities: Margaret Elem, Odenville Middle & St. Clair High. Alabama Power, Margaret Water, Moody Gusc (sewer).

*Bonus Amenity Included* A portion of the resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment and lease compliance.

The security deposit for the rental home is equal to the monthly rent amount. The application fee is $60 per applicant. Any adult that plans to live in the home must apply. The security deposit is what holds the property for you, and is only refundable for a period of 48 hours.

If you place a security deposit on the rental home, you and any adult that will be living in the home must apply by midnight of the same day, or the home will go back on the market and the security deposit be placed on hold. Failure to provide the needed documentation for ARM to complete your application in the 48 hour time period will result in the application being placed on hold and the home will go back on the market.

Alabama Rental Managers is a leader in the Birmingham Property Management and Rental market. Give us a call today to schedule a viewing! 205-824-5008. Check out our FAQ's for more information about our rental policies and application process. http://www.alabamarentalmanagers.com/applicants/

www.AlabamaRentalManagers.com

(RLNE3212349)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

