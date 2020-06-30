Amenities

garage air conditioning

108 Grip Drive - Welcome Home to 108 Grip Drive!

This is a beautiful 4br/2ba in Hazel Green. This house has a spacious kitchen great for entertaining, lots of natural light, and a garage. To help save 5 to 15% on your heating and cooling bill, as well as create a clean healthy living environment, HVAC filters will be delivered to your home approximately every 60 days. You can apply today by visiting us at https://huntsville.ahiproperties.com/huntsville-homes-for-rent.



Pets are not being considered at this time. Each applicant is required to complete the appropriate pet profile via https://ahiproperties.petscreening.com/ This also includes those applicants with no pets. Applicants with pet(s) accepts the non-refundable fee of $20 for the first pet and $15 for each additional pet. This registration is free for those applicants with no pets or those with certified assistance animals.



Application Fee: $45.00 per applicant



AHI Properties

2124 Metro Circle, Huntsville, AL 35801

1-256-286-4197



(RLNE5886098)