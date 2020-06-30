All apartments in Madison County
Location

108 Grip Drive, Madison County, AL 35750

Amenities

garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
parking
garage
108 Grip Drive - Welcome Home to 108 Grip Drive!
This is a beautiful 4br/2ba in Hazel Green. This house has a spacious kitchen great for entertaining, lots of natural light, and a garage. To help save 5 to 15% on your heating and cooling bill, as well as create a clean healthy living environment, HVAC filters will be delivered to your home approximately every 60 days. You can apply today by visiting us at https://huntsville.ahiproperties.com/huntsville-homes-for-rent.

Pets are not being considered at this time. Each applicant is required to complete the appropriate pet profile via https://ahiproperties.petscreening.com/ This also includes those applicants with no pets. Applicants with pet(s) accepts the non-refundable fee of $20 for the first pet and $15 for each additional pet. This registration is free for those applicants with no pets or those with certified assistance animals.

Application Fee: $45.00 per applicant

AHI Properties
2124 Metro Circle, Huntsville, AL 35801
1-256-286-4197

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5886098)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 108 Grip Drive have any available units?
108 Grip Drive doesn't have any available units at this time.
Is 108 Grip Drive currently offering any rent specials?
108 Grip Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 108 Grip Drive pet-friendly?
No, 108 Grip Drive is not pet friendly.
Does 108 Grip Drive offer parking?
Yes, 108 Grip Drive offers parking.
Does 108 Grip Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 108 Grip Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 108 Grip Drive have a pool?
No, 108 Grip Drive does not have a pool.
Does 108 Grip Drive have accessible units?
No, 108 Grip Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 108 Grip Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 108 Grip Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 108 Grip Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 108 Grip Drive has units with air conditioning.
