Last updated June 20 2020 at 10:07 AM

655 White Oak Circle

655 White Oak Cir · (205) 824-5008
Location

655 White Oak Cir, Lincoln, AL 35096

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 655 White Oak Circle · Avail. now

$1,325

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1613 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Home for Rent in Lincoln, Al... AVAILABLE NOW! *PICK YOUR PROMO!!! - *PICK YOUR PROMO!! Choose 1 of the lease term options below PLUS get 1/2 off your security deposit!!* (conditions apply)

**24 MONTH LEASE WITH 2 MONTHS FREE when you move in by 6/30/2020!! -OR-
**13 MONTH LEASE WITH 1 MONTH FREE when you move in by 6/30/2020!!
AND
Pay 1/2 OFF YOUR SECURITY DEPOSIT when you move in by 6/30/2020!!

Brand new home in Lincoln Oaks Subdivision! Spacious living room, open to the dining room and kitchen - perfect for entertaining! The Master Suite offers a large bedroom with plenty of windows and natural light, a double sink vanity in the bathroom, and a walk-in closet. Offering two additional bedrooms and one additional full bath. Located near shopping, restaurants, and interstates, this home is a MUST-SEE!

**Interior pictures may differ slightly***

*Bonus Amenity Can Be Included* A portion of the resident's total monthly amount due ($15/mo) will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment and lease compliance.

**Square footage is approximate**

***Tenant to verify school system and utilities***

The security deposit for the home is equal to the monthly rent amount. The application fee is $25 per applicant. Any adult that plans to live in the home must apply. The security deposit is what holds the property for you, and is only refundable for a period of 48 hours.

If you place a security deposit on the home, you and any adult that will be living in the home must apply by midnight of the same day or the home will go back on the market and the security deposit is placed on hold. Failure to provide the needed documentation for ARM to complete your application in the 48 hour time period will result in the application being placed on hold and the home will go back on the market.

Alabama Rental Managers is a leader in the Birmingham Property Management and Rental market. Give us a call today to schedule a viewing! 205-824-5008. Check out our FAQ's for more information about our policies and application process. http://www.alabamarentalmanagers.com/applicants/

(RLNE5744113)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 655 White Oak Circle have any available units?
655 White Oak Circle has a unit available for $1,325 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 655 White Oak Circle have?
Some of 655 White Oak Circle's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 655 White Oak Circle currently offering any rent specials?
655 White Oak Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 655 White Oak Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 655 White Oak Circle is pet friendly.
Does 655 White Oak Circle offer parking?
Yes, 655 White Oak Circle does offer parking.
Does 655 White Oak Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 655 White Oak Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 655 White Oak Circle have a pool?
No, 655 White Oak Circle does not have a pool.
Does 655 White Oak Circle have accessible units?
No, 655 White Oak Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 655 White Oak Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 655 White Oak Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 655 White Oak Circle have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 655 White Oak Circle has units with air conditioning.

