Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:35 PM

14 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Lincoln, AL

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
655 White Oak Circle
655 White Oak Cir, Lincoln, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1613 sqft
Home for Rent in Lincoln, Al...

Last updated June 13 at 06:38pm
1 Unit Available
101 Hadley Court
101 Hadley Ct, Lincoln, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,245
1457 sqft
RENT WITH NO SECURITY DEPOSIT (Conditions May Apply) Call us 24/7 at (205) 789-1257 to speak to our leasing agents Year Lease - Quarterly pest control included - Quarterly air filter replacement(s) included - Utilities not included - No

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
160 Jackson Lane
160 Jackson Ln, Lincoln, AL
3 Bedrooms
$995
Home for Rent in Lincoln, AL!! Available to View NOW!!!...ONE MONTH FREE RENT SPECIAL! Deposit Pending!!! - This home features 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms with office/playroom. Located just minutes from the Honda plant and Talladega Super Speedway.
Results within 1 mile of Lincoln

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
106 White Oak Circle
106 White Oak Cir, Talladega County, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,395
1801 sqft
Great NEW Home for Rent in Lincoln, Al...

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
10 Hawk Lane
10 Hawk Ln, Talladega County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,349
1801 sqft
NEW Home for Rent in Lincoln, Al...

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
44 Maple Leaf Drive
44 Maple Leaf Dr, Talladega County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1804 sqft
Two Level Home for Rent in Lincoln, Al...

Last updated June 13 at 05:35pm
1 Unit Available
15 Hawk Lane
15 Hawk Ln, Talladega County, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,299
1640 sqft
Four bedroom home available in Lincoln, Alabama. Home has living room, dining area, kitchen, garage access, four bedrooms and two baths. Home is 1640 square feet. Pets case by case. Hardwoods and plush carpet upstairs. Washer dryer hookups.
Results within 5 miles of Lincoln
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
12 Units Available
Maple Village
2100 Maple Village Ct, Pell City, AL
1 Bedroom
$986
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$964
1020 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,167
1390 sqft
Pell City’s premier apartments in Pell City! Located minutes from Logan Martin Lake and close to the area’s growing shopping, entertainment, and restaurants.

Last updated June 13 at 06:38pm
1 Unit Available
213 Ashley Drive
213 Ashley Dr, Pell City, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,035
1150 sqft
RENT WITH NO SECURITY DEPOSIT (Conditions May Apply) Call us 24/7 at (205) 789-1257 to speak to our leasing agents Year Lease - Quarterly pest control included - Quarterly air filter replacement(s) included - Utilities are not included - No
Results within 10 miles of Lincoln

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4107 Brecon Circle
4107 Brecon Circle, Talladega, AL
3 Bedrooms
$895
1300 sqft
4107 Brecon Circle Available 06/15/20 Newly renovated - great street! - OPEN HOUSE: TBD Apply online at www.trustedhomes.com.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
33 Rosemary Lane
33 Rosemary Ln, Oxford, AL
3 Bedrooms
$950
33 Rosemary Lane - Single level, 3 bedroom, 2 bath home on large corner lot with covered back porch and circle drive.

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
1621 1st Ave N
1621 1st Ave N, Pell City, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,005
1747 sqft
Check out this property located in Pell City with 3 beds, 2 bath, granite counter tops, a covered porch and flat lot!! Call us NOW at 205-410-8785!!

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
635 Cogswell Avenue
635 Cogswell Ave, Pell City, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
2016 sqft
Beautiful four bedroom and three bath house for rent - This beautiful four bedroom three bath house is ready for tenants. With an open floor plan this house is made for entertaining.

Last updated April 8 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
4109 Brecon Cir
4109 Brecon Circle, Talladega, AL
3 Bedrooms
$920
1584 sqft
Check out this new 3 bed, 1 bath listing in Talladega that you shouldn't miss!! All is newly renovated inside with granite counter tops, fresh modern paint, luxury flooring, and new fixtures throughout!! On the exterior there is a carport, storage
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Lincoln, AL

Finding an apartment in Lincoln that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

