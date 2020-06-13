/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:40 AM
25 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Lincoln, AL
1 of 33
Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
1 Unit Available
101 Hadley Court
101 Hadley Ct, Lincoln, AL
RENT WITH NO SECURITY DEPOSIT (Conditions May Apply) Call us 24/7 at (205) 789-1257 to speak to our leasing agents Year Lease - Quarterly pest control included - Quarterly air filter replacement(s) included - Utilities not included - No
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
655 White Oak Circle
655 White Oak Cir, Lincoln, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1613 sqft
Home for Rent in Lincoln, Al...
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
15 Taylor Court
15 Taylor Ct, Lincoln, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1457 sqft
Grandview Estates welcomes you! Extremely spacious incredibly welcoming home. If you have never lived in a new residence this is a great opportunity to experience that.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
73 Maple Leaf Drive
73 Maple Leaf Drive, Lincoln, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1613 sqft
Welcome home to a brand new Subdivision in Lincoln, AL! This open floor plan will be sure to wow your family and friends upon entry. The beautiful hardwood floors will lead you throughout the open floor plan.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
433 White Oak Cir
433 White Oak Cir, Lincoln, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1801 sqft
Welcome home, to your own private oasis which just happens to have never been touched before.
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
585 White Oak Cir
585 White Oak Cir, Lincoln, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1613 sqft
Be the first family to live in this gorgeous 3 bedroom and 2 bathroom home. The open floor plan gives you plenty of space for entertainment. The kitchen features ample countertop space, a microwave, a stove, and a dishwasher.
1 of 16
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
160 Jackson Lane
160 Jackson Ln, Lincoln, AL
3 Bedrooms
$995
Home for Rent in Lincoln, AL!! Available to View NOW!!!...ONE MONTH FREE RENT SPECIAL! Deposit Pending!!! - This home features 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms with office/playroom. Located just minutes from the Honda plant and Talladega Super Speedway.
Results within 1 mile of Lincoln
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
44 Maple Leaf Drive
44 Maple Leaf Dr, Talladega County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1804 sqft
Two Level Home for Rent in Lincoln, Al...
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
106 White Oak Circle
106 White Oak Cir, Talladega County, AL
Great NEW Home for Rent in Lincoln, Al...
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
10 Hawk Lane
10 Hawk Ln, Talladega County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,349
1801 sqft
NEW Home for Rent in Lincoln, Al...
1 of 5
Last updated June 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
295 Elm Way
295 Elm Way, Talladega County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1463 sqft
Grandview Estates subdivision Large living room and dining area.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
15 Hawk Lane
15 Hawk Ln, Talladega County, AL
Four bedroom home available in Lincoln, Alabama. Home has living room, dining area, kitchen, garage access, four bedrooms and two baths. Home is 1640 square feet. Pets case by case. Hardwoods and plush carpet upstairs. Washer dryer hookups.
Results within 5 miles of Lincoln
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
11 Units Available
Maple Village
2100 Maple Village Ct, Pell City, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,167
1390 sqft
Pell City’s premier apartments in Pell City! Located minutes from Logan Martin Lake and close to the area’s growing shopping, entertainment, and restaurants.
1 of 33
Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
1 Unit Available
213 Ashley Drive
213 Ashley Dr, Pell City, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,035
1150 sqft
RENT WITH NO SECURITY DEPOSIT (Conditions May Apply) Call us 24/7 at (205) 789-1257 to speak to our leasing agents Year Lease - Quarterly pest control included - Quarterly air filter replacement(s) included - Utilities are not included - No
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
265 HILLSTONE DR
265 Hillstone Dr, Pell City, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1511 sqft
Pell City Home - One level home in beautiful subdivision. Large living & dining room with gorgeous hardwood floors. Spacious eat in kitchen with all appliances to include stove, dishwasher, built in microwave and refrigerator.
Results within 10 miles of Lincoln
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
119 Highland Cir
119 Highland Circle, Talladega, AL
3 Bedrooms
$790
2315 sqft
Ready to Rent - Property Id: 120550 Spacious adorable home located near town and in Talladega, AL. Recently renovated and whole interior of the house freshly painted. This is a great family home.
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
250 Fox Run Circle
250 Fox Run Cir, Pell City, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1334 sqft
Close to Interstate - Adorable three bedroom, two bath home in Fox Hollow Subdivision. Living room with vaulted ceiling and gas log fireplace. Oversized eat in kitchen with breakfast bar and pantry. Master bath has soaking tub and separate shower.
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1907 BOWMAN CIRCLE
1907 Bowman Cir, St. Clair County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$900
1400 sqft
Home in the Country - Remodeled four bedroom, two bath home located close to interstate and town. Note: All applicants are required to have a minimum credit score of 570.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
511 North Street
511 North Street East, Talladega, AL
3 Bedrooms
$750
2100 sqft
511 North Street - Three Bedroom One Bathroom single family house all on one level. This house includes Refrigerator, Range, Dishwasher, and Washer/dryer combo. Very spacious with some older charm.
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
57 Access Road
57 Access Rd, Oxford, AL
3 Bedrooms
$950
1481 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom/1.5 bath home - This cozy home is located minutes from I-20 and the Oxford Exchange. This home offers 3 bedrooms and 1.5 baths with a one car garage. There is hardwood floors throughout the living, dining, and kitchen.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
33 Rosemary Lane
33 Rosemary Ln, Oxford, AL
3 Bedrooms
$950
33 Rosemary Lane - Single level, 3 bedroom, 2 bath home on large corner lot with covered back porch and circle drive.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4107 Brecon Circle
4107 Brecon Circle, Talladega, AL
3 Bedrooms
$895
1300 sqft
4107 Brecon Circle Available 06/15/20 Newly renovated - great street! - OPEN HOUSE: TBD Apply online at www.trustedhomes.com.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
1621 1st Ave N
1621 1st Ave N, Pell City, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,005
1747 sqft
COMING SOON!! Check out this property located in Pell City with 3 beds, 2 bath, granite counter tops, a covered porch and flat lot!! Call us NOW at 205-410-8785!!
1 of 6
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
635 Cogswell Avenue
635 Cogswell Ave, Pell City, AL
Beautiful four bedroom and three bath house for rent - This beautiful four bedroom three bath house is ready for tenants. With an open floor plan this house is made for entertaining.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Birmingham, ALHoover, ALVestavia Hills, ALHomewood, ALAlabaster, ALPelham, ALMountain Brook, ALCullman, ALGardendale, ALPell City, ALMoody, ALClanton, AL
Margaret, ALGadsden, ALMontevallo, ALTarrant, ALBessemer, ALChelsea, ALMidfield, ALOxford, ALGrayson Valley, ALFultondale, ALHelena, ALSylacauga, AL