/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 10:20 PM
199 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Leeds, AL
1 of 9
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
7837 Churchill Dr.
7837 Churchill Avenue, Leeds, AL
3 Bedrooms
$895
- (RLNE5851570)
1 of 6
Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
8352 Thomas Ave
8352 Thomas Avenue, Leeds, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
8352 Thomas Ave Available 08/10/20 - (RLNE3331630)
Results within 1 mile of Leeds
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
$
14 Units Available
Oaks of St. Clair
5050 Oaks of St Clair Cir, Moody, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,210
1309 sqft
Talk about Location!!! The Oaks of St. Clair is 5 miles from the brand new "Shops of Grand River" & Bass Pro Shop, close to Honda and Birmingham and right off of I-20.
1 of 1
Last updated July 15 at 09:32 PM
1 Unit Available
2428 Briarcliff Drive
2428 Briarcliff Dr, Moody, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1725 sqft
Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
Results within 5 miles of Leeds
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
27 Units Available
Retreat at Greystone I
201 Retreat Dr, Birmingham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,420
1435 sqft
New premier community in north Shelby offers open floor plans, kitchen islands, granite counters, fireplace, wood flooring, walk-in closets, private entry from garage. Enjoy green community, salt-water pool, controlled access, and fitness center.
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated July 15 at 06:10 PM
$
12 Units Available
Liberty Highlands
Somerset at Trussville
3539 Mary Taylor Rd, Birmingham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,497
1434 sqft
The layouts at Somerset at Trussville Apartments, community design and amenities are top of the line. You'll be able to pick the floor plan that fits your taste by choosing from our several studio, 1 bedroom, 2 bedroom and 3 bedroom layouts.
1 of 7
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
7325 Roper Tunnel Road
7325 Roper Tunnel Road, Trussville, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1450 sqft
7325 Roper Tunnel Road Available 07/20/20 Home for rent in Trussville!!! COMING SOON! - Beautiful 3 bed/2 bath home for rent in Forest Crest subdivision.
1 of 18
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
1047 Washington Drive
1047 Washington Dr, Moody, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1423 sqft
Moody Rental - Spacious three bedroom, two bath home conveniently located to shopping and interstate. As an added bonus, there is no carpet in this house! New flooring in kitchen and fresh paint throughout.
1 of 14
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
1398 Creekside Glen
1398 Creekside Gln, Irondale, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1275 sqft
Chestnut Floorpan for Lease in Grants Mill Valley! - Beautiful Chestnut Floorpan for Lease in Grants Mill Valley! (RLNE5849073)
1 of 1
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
144 Yvonne Street
144 Yvonne Street, Trussville, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1165 sqft
Great 3 Bedroom Home in Trussville - **COMING SOON*** This comfy 3 bathroom 2 bath home has wonderful hardwood floors throughout the home. Stone, Wood-burning fireplace in living room.
1 of 22
Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
2147 Kings Court
2147 Kings Ct, Moody, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,310
Fantastic Home for Rent in Moody, AL!!! Available for Viewing NOW!!! - Fantastic, super clean home for rent in Moody, AL! This 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath home features one car garage with nicely sized fenced in back yard.
1 of 25
Last updated July 15 at 07:27 AM
1 Unit Available
1597 Hamby Ave
1597 Hamby Avenue, Irondale, AL
3 Bedrooms
$850
858 sqft
All newly renovated property located in Irondale with 3 beds, 1 bath, a covered porch and a storage building!! Call us NOW at 205-410-8785!!
1 of 1
Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
704 Danton Lane
704 Danton Lane, Irondale, AL
Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
1 of 7
Last updated May 4 at 11:11 AM
1 Unit Available
841 Robbie Drive
841 Robbie Dr, Moody, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,125
2004 sqft
SPECIAL! Receive $500 off your first full month's rent OR evenly split over the lease terms, IF leased and moved in before May 3rd! This 3 bedroom home features an updated kitchen, large den, spacious bedrooms and a beautiful front and rear yard.
1 of 20
Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
1127 Avalon Drive
1127 Avalon Dr, Moody, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,340
Home for rent in Moody! 3D Virtual Tour Available! See Description for Details!! AVAILABLE NOW!!! Deposit Pending!!! - ** Want to view this home from the comfort of your couch? Simply copy and paste the link below into your browser to view
1 of 6
Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
6089 Terrace Hills Drive
6089 Terrace Hill Drive, Hoover, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1837 sqft
6089 Terrace Hills Drive - Welcome Home to 6089 Terrace Hills Drive! This is a Beautiful Brick home in a Great gated area. The flow of this home is wonderful and takes advantage of a great floor plan to make the 1837 square feet feel even larger.
1 of 1
Last updated July 15 at 09:32 PM
1 Unit Available
3430 Coody Road
3430 Coody Road, Trussville, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1748 sqft
Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
1 of 20
Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
528 Rockridge Avenue
528 Rockridge Avenue, Trussville, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
528 Rockridge Avenue Available 08/07/20 Home for rent in Historic Downtown Trussville - This is a home in Historic Downtown Trussville in the Cahaba Homesteads neighborhood. It features 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.
Results within 10 miles of Leeds
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
11 Units Available
150 Summit
150 Summit Pl, Birmingham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,426
1292 sqft
Live in one of the friendliest apartments in Birmingham, AL and surround yourself with beautiful landscaping, comfortable homes, and thoughtful amenities.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
$
13 Units Available
The Point at Oak Mountain
1 Stonecrest Dr, Birmingham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1488 sqft
Beautiful location in the Greystone area close to shops and dining. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with in-home washer/dryer, private patio/balcony and hardwood floors. Community features volleyball court, tennis court and pool.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
51 Units Available
The Avenues of Inverness
3100 Heatherbrooke Rd, Birmingham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,029
1225 sqft
Easy access to I-65 and I-459 for getting around all of Birmingham. Many floor plans available. Residences include fireplaces, breakfast bars and more. Pet friendly with free Wi-Fi hotspots and gym.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 15 at 06:39 PM
37 Units Available
Colony Woods
2000 Colony Park Dr, Birmingham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,126
1445 sqft
A fantastic community with ample luxury. Apartments feature a fireplace, hardwood floors and updated appliances. Available furnished. On-site tennis court, pool, gym and a fire pit. Trash valet and package receiving available. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
$
22 Units Available
South Roebuck
Ascot Place
544 Gadsden Hwy, Birmingham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$915
1163 sqft
Excellent location close to Roebuck Plaza, Alabama Theater, and Railroad Park. Community includes playground, sand volleyball court, and fitness center. Units feature fully equipped kitchens, dining spaces, and lighted vanities.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
16 Units Available
Vestavia Reserve
2300 Reserve Trail, Vestavia Hills, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,952
1427 sqft
Welcoming community in the heart of Vestavia Hills and close to shopping, dining and entertainment. Well-appointed apartments feature in-home washer/dryer, walk-in closets, private patio/balcony and stainless steel fixtures. Enjoy the pool, gym and fire pit.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Birmingham, ALHoover, ALTuscaloosa, ALVestavia Hills, ALHomewood, ALAlabaster, ALPelham, ALMountain Brook, ALCullman, ALGardendale, ALPell City, ALMoody, AL
Clanton, ALMargaret, ALGadsden, ALMontevallo, ALTarrant, ALBessemer, ALIrondale, ALTrussville, ALCenter Point, ALGrayson Valley, ALBrook Highland, ALClay, AL