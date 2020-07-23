Apartment List
/
AL
/
leeds
/
apartments with garage
Last updated July 23 2020 at 6:39 AM

60 Apartments for rent in Leeds, AL with garages

Leeds apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily struggle... Read Guide >

1 of 7

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1242 Katherine Street
1242 Katherine Street, Leeds, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1500 sqft
Leeds - 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, Living Room & Dining Room, Large eat in Kitchen, Full Brick,Freshly Painted, Full basement with 2 - Car garage. To take a video tour of this home go to www.barringtonrealestateco.com, click on “find a home.
Results within 1 mile of Leeds
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
$
14 Units Available
Oaks of St. Clair
5050 Oaks of St Clair Cir, Moody, AL
1 Bedroom
$889
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$985
1076 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,070
1309 sqft
Talk about Location!!! The Oaks of St. Clair is 5 miles from the brand new "Shops of Grand River" & Bass Pro Shop, close to Honda and Birmingham and right off of I-20.
Results within 5 miles of Leeds
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated July 23 at 06:25 AM
$
9 Units Available
Liberty Highlands
Somerset at Trussville
3539 Mary Taylor Rd, Birmingham, AL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$936
844 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1039 sqft
The layouts at Somerset at Trussville Apartments, community design and amenities are top of the line. You'll be able to pick the floor plan that fits your taste by choosing from our several studio, 1 bedroom, 2 bedroom and 3 bedroom layouts.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
21 Units Available
Retreat at Greystone I
201 Retreat Dr, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,228
862 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,473
1175 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,424
1435 sqft
New premier community in north Shelby offers open floor plans, kitchen islands, granite counters, fireplace, wood flooring, walk-in closets, private entry from garage. Enjoy green community, salt-water pool, controlled access, and fitness center.

1 of 27

Last updated July 22 at 07:35 PM
1 Unit Available
1042 Lexington Drive
1042 Lexington Dr, Moody, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
New for Rent in Moody! - Spacious one level 3 bedroom/2 bathroom home for rent in the highly desirable Creekview Estates subdivision, featuring an open floor plan, fully fenced backyard and a 2 car garage.

1 of 23

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
7325 Roper Tunnel Road
7325 Roper Tunnel Road, Trussville, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1450 sqft
Home for rent in Trussville!!! DEPOSIT PENDING!!! - Beautiful 3 bed/2 bath home for rent in Forest Crest subdivision.

1 of 22

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
2147 Kings Court
2147 Kings Ct, Moody, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,310
Fantastic Home for Rent in Moody, AL!!! Available for Viewing NOW!!! - Fantastic, super clean home for rent in Moody, AL! This 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath home features one car garage with nicely sized fenced in back yard.

1 of 20

Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
1127 Avalon Drive
1127 Avalon Dr, Moody, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,340
Home for rent in Moody! 3D Virtual Tour Available! See Description for Details!! AVAILABLE NOW!!! Deposit Pending!!! - ** Want to view this home from the comfort of your couch? Simply copy and paste the link below into your browser to view
Results within 10 miles of Leeds
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
15 Units Available
Grand Highlands at Vestavia Hills
3251 Overton Rd, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,068
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,201
1159 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Grand Highlands at Vestavia Hills in Birmingham. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 23 at 06:24 AM
26 Units Available
Kenley
10 Kenley Way, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$925
1042 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,315
1470 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,520
2068 sqft
Comfortable apartments with a fireplace and ceiling fans. Tenants get access to a pool, gym and tennis court. Pet-friendly. Easy access to US Route 280. Close to Oak Mountain State Park.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
14 Units Available
Vestavia Reserve
2300 Reserve Trail, Vestavia Hills, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,269
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,619
1233 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
1427 sqft
Welcoming community in the heart of Vestavia Hills and close to shopping, dining and entertainment. Well-appointed apartments feature in-home washer/dryer, walk-in closets, private patio/balcony and stainless steel fixtures. Enjoy the pool, gym and fire pit.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
12 Units Available
150 Summit
150 Summit Pl, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$891
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,231
1084 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,377
1292 sqft
Live in one of the friendliest apartments in Birmingham, AL and surround yourself with beautiful landscaping, comfortable homes, and thoughtful amenities.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
19 Units Available
The Outlook at Greystone
7278 Cahaba Valley Rd, Birmingham, AL
Studio
$815
561 sqft
1 Bedroom
$960
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
988 sqft
One- to three-bedroom Birmingham apartment homes featuring walk-in closets, pantries and city views. Community amenities include a 24-hour gym, a dog park and a pool. Near highways 280 and 119, shopping and dining.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
$
13 Units Available
The Point at Oak Mountain
1 Stonecrest Dr, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$895
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,136
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1488 sqft
Beautiful location in the Greystone area close to shops and dining. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with in-home washer/dryer, private patio/balcony and hardwood floors. Community features volleyball court, tennis court and pool.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
10 Units Available
Hawthorne at Lake Heather
1 Lake Heather Reserve, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$926
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,202
1213 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This luxury community is just minutes from Highway 280 and I-459. Luxury apartments feature ample space, designer kitchens, and lots of storage. Amenities include an outdoor kitchen, saltwater swimming pool, and fire pit.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated July 23 at 06:37 AM
34 Units Available
Retreat at Mountain Brook
4816 Sharpsburg Dr, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,125
1090 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
1546 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,320
1738 sqft
The Retreat at Mountain Brook offers a unique mix of Southern charm and modern convenience.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 23 at 06:09 AM
17 Units Available
Cahaba Grandview
2800 Riverview Rd, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,115
864 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,080
1094 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,465
1210 sqft
Landscaped community with a state-of-the-art fitness center, dog park, resort-style pool, and resident clubhouse. Units feature stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets, wood-plank flooring, and raised ceilings.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
3 Units Available
Arbors at Cahaba River
50 Cahaba River Parc, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,024
1285 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, and walk-in closets. Amenities include a 24-hr gym, media room, and a coffee bar. Nearby restaurants include California Pizza Kitchen, Macaroni Grill, and the Cheesecake Factory.

1 of 1

Last updated July 23 at 06:41 AM
1 Unit Available
Spring Lake
936 Pine Hill Road
936 Pine Hill Road, Birmingham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,075
1144 sqft
Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.

1 of 1

Last updated July 23 at 06:41 AM
1 Unit Available
1720 Sam Drive
1720 Sam Drive Northeast, Jefferson County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1440 sqft
Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.

1 of 1

Last updated July 23 at 06:41 AM
1 Unit Available
1800 Lyle Drive
1800 Lyle Drive, Grayson Valley, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1326 sqft
Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.

1 of 1

Last updated July 23 at 06:41 AM
1 Unit Available
5515 Eden Drive
5515 Eden Dr, Clay, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,585
2099 sqft
Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.

1 of 8

Last updated July 23 at 06:41 AM
1 Unit Available
2122 5th Way Northwest
2122 5th Way Northwest, Center Point, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1482 sqft
Full renovated single family all brick house.

1 of 10

Last updated July 23 at 06:40 AM
1 Unit Available
1725 Sam Drive
1725 Sam Drive Northeast, Jefferson County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1521 sqft
There is lots to love about this 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home. It has 2 living rooms, and open dining area, and an updated kitchen. There is also a screened in back porch with a fenced-in backyard. Don't forget the one car garage!.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garages in Leeds, AL

Leeds apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

Similar Pages

Leeds 2 Bedroom ApartmentsLeeds 3 Bedroom ApartmentsLeeds Apartments with Balconies
Leeds Apartments with Hardwood FloorsLeeds Apartments with Washer-Dryers
Leeds Dog Friendly ApartmentsLeeds Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Birmingham, ALHoover, ALTuscaloosa, ALVestavia Hills, ALHomewood, ALAlabaster, ALAnniston, ALPelham, ALMountain Brook, AL
Center Point, ALCullman, ALGardendale, ALPell City, ALMoody, ALClanton, ALGadsden, ALMargaret, AL
Warrior, ALHelena, ALSylacauga, ALClay, ALMidfield, ALFairfield, ALLincoln, ALOxford, AL

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Alabama at BirminghamThe University of Alabama
Birmingham Southern CollegeJefferson State Community College
Lawson State Community College-Birmingham Campus