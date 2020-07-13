/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:16 AM
108 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Irondale, AL
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1398 Creekside Glen
1398 Creekside Gln, Irondale, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1275 sqft
Chestnut Floorpan for Lease in Grants Mill Valley! - Beautiful Chestnut Floorpan for Lease in Grants Mill Valley! (RLNE5849073)
1 of 1
Last updated July 13 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
2332 2nd Avenue South
2332 2nd Avenue South, Irondale, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1064 sqft
Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
1597 Hamby Ave
1597 Hamby Avenue, Irondale, AL
3 Bedrooms
$850
858 sqft
All newly renovated property located in Irondale with 3 beds, 1 bath, a covered porch and a storage building!! Call us NOW at 205-410-8785!!
1 of 1
Last updated July 13 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
704 Danton Lane
704 Danton Lane, Irondale, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,625
2202 sqft
Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
1 of 26
Last updated July 13 at 08:23am
1 Unit Available
554 Wonder Ln
554 Wonder Lane, Irondale, AL
2 Bedrooms
$795
729 sqft
Check out this beautiful home today! It features a nice living area and all 2 bedrooms with hardwood floors. One full bath with tub/shower combo.
Results within 1 mile of Irondale
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
$
27 Units Available
South Roebuck
Ascot Place
544 Gadsden Hwy, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$655
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$675
960 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$915
1163 sqft
Excellent location close to Roebuck Plaza, Alabama Theater, and Railroad Park. Community includes playground, sand volleyball court, and fitness center. Units feature fully equipped kitchens, dining spaces, and lighted vanities.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 10 at 02:39pm
10 Units Available
Crestline
The Union at Cooper Hill
1423 Montclair Rd, Birmingham, AL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$825
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$900
925 sqft
Units with open living and dining areas in an urban setting near I-20 and downtown Birmingham. Convenient and close to grocery stores, restaurants and shopping.
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
22 Cross Creek Drive
22 Cross Creek Drive, Mountain Brook, AL
3 Bedrooms
$3,850
2652 sqft
For Rent - For Rent (RLNE5541645)
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
South Eastlake
7824 Vienna Avenue
7824 Vienna Avenue, Birmingham, AL
2 Bedrooms
$876
1201 sqft
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Eastwood
149 Daly St.
149 Daly Street, Birmingham, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
149 Daly St. (Crestline Gardens) - Great house on a great street in Crestline Gardens. Fresh paint throughout, hardwood floors, new stove and microwave. Huge backyard and private deck. Eat in kitchen, 2 spacious bedrooms and 1 bath.
1 of 21
Last updated April 7 at 11:00am
1 Unit Available
Crestline
3982 Valley Manor
3982 Valley Mnr, Birmingham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1552 sqft
Brand new single family home in a private community at Grants Mill - You do not want to miss your opportunity to live in this luxury townhome in a convenient location off of Grants Mill Road.
1 of 21
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
Crestline
1323 Shades Terrace
1323 Shades Trce, Birmingham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,825
1364 sqft
Brand new home for lease in a private community at Grants Mill Valley - This brand new home is available in the Grants Mill Valley community in Irondale! It features open concept living area and a kitchen-ideal for entertaining your family and
1 of 18
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
Eastwood
5156 Northumberland Road
5156 Northumberland Drive, Birmingham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$990
Home for Rent in Birmingham, AL - Right off Montclair Road!! COMING SOON!! **Use the 3D Virtual Tour to view NOW!!** - Want to view this home right now, without having to leave your couch? Simply copy and paste the link below into your browser and
Results within 5 miles of Irondale
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 06:00am
39 Units Available
Redmont Park
Lane Parke Apartments
1000 Parke Lane Court, Mountain Brook, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,518
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,785
1130 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,831
1461 sqft
Outstanding amenities including chef-inspired kitchens, granite countertops, custom California closets and designer lighting. On-site Pilates studio, valet service, resort-style saltwater pool and rooftop access. Stunning views.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
$
29 Units Available
Onyx at 600
600 Earline Cir, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$600
927 sqft
Welcome to Onyx at 600 Apartments. Please know our community is under new ownership and management. These recent changes will lead to improved customer service satisfaction and the overall quality of community living.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
14 Units Available
Oaks of St. Clair
5050 Oaks of St Clair Cir, Moody, AL
1 Bedroom
$877
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$974
1076 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,210
1309 sqft
Talk about Location!!! The Oaks of St. Clair is 5 miles from the brand new "Shops of Grand River" & Bass Pro Shop, close to Honda and Birmingham and right off of I-20.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
20 Units Available
The Trails at Cahaba River
801 Cahaba Forest Cv, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$834
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$955
975 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,197
1306 sqft
Just moments from the Target shopping center and Inverness Plaza, this community has a great location and offers residents a fitness center and two swimming pools. Apartments feature walk-in closets, vaulted ceilings and wood-burning fireplaces.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
51 Units Available
The Avenues of Inverness
3100 Heatherbrooke Rd, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$706
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$840
999 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,123
1225 sqft
Easy access to I-65 and I-459 for getting around all of Birmingham. Many floor plans available. Residences include fireplaces, breakfast bars and more. Pet friendly with free Wi-Fi hotspots and gym.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
11 Units Available
150 Summit
150 Summit Pl, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$989
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,157
1084 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,396
1292 sqft
Live in one of the friendliest apartments in Birmingham, AL and surround yourself with beautiful landscaping, comfortable homes, and thoughtful amenities.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
11 Units Available
Grand Highlands at Vestavia Hills
3251 Overton Rd, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,072
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,210
1159 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Grand Highlands at Vestavia Hills in Birmingham. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
39 Units Available
Forest Park
Park 35 on Clairmont
3500 Clairmont Ave S, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,374
819 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1105 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,429
1398 sqft
It's not the center of the universe, but it might just feel like it at Park 35 on Clairmont. No residential location in Birmingham surrounds you with the incredible variety of choices you'll find at Park 35.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
19 Units Available
The Outlook at Greystone
7278 Cahaba Valley Rd, Birmingham, AL
Studio
$870
561 sqft
1 Bedroom
$985
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
988 sqft
One- to three-bedroom Birmingham apartment homes featuring walk-in closets, pantries and city views. Community amenities include a 24-hour gym, a dog park and a pool. Near highways 280 and 119, shopping and dining.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
28 Units Available
Retreat at Greystone I
201 Retreat Dr, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,145
862 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,434
1175 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,430
1435 sqft
New premier community in north Shelby offers open floor plans, kitchen islands, granite counters, fireplace, wood flooring, walk-in closets, private entry from garage. Enjoy green community, salt-water pool, controlled access, and fitness center.
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated July 13 at 06:21am
$
13 Units Available
Liberty Highlands
Somerset at Trussville
3539 Mary Taylor Rd, Birmingham, AL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$907
844 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1039 sqft
The layouts at Somerset at Trussville Apartments, community design and amenities are top of the line. You'll be able to pick the floor plan that fits your taste by choosing from our several studio, 1 bedroom, 2 bedroom and 3 bedroom layouts.
