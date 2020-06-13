Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:35 PM

113 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Irondale, AL

Finding an apartment in Irondale that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog a... Read Guide >

Last updated June 13 at 06:38pm
1 Unit Available
5045 Juiata Drive
5045 Juiata Drive, Irondale, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,395
2000 sqft
Spacious newly painted and update home is ready for your family’s enjoyment. This large home has four bedrooms, two large family rooms, one on each level. The house also has two full bathrooms and one half bath.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Liberty Highlands
1 Unit Available
2100 Mountain View Rd
2100 Mountain View Road, Irondale, AL
3 Bedrooms
$990
2100 Mountain View Rd Available 07/10/20 Must See 3 Bedroom, 1 bath home in Irondale for Rent! Available to View with 48 Hour Notice!! - This three bedroom, one bathroom cozy home is perfect for you and your family.

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Liberty Highlands
1 Unit Available
2590 Clayton St
2590 Clayton Street, Irondale, AL
2 Bedrooms
$880
1064 sqft
Check out this newly renovated property located in Irondale with 2 beds,1 bath , granite counters, luxury flooring, a storage building, a covered porch, FULLY fenced yard and a Carport!!Call us NOW at 205-410-8785 to set up a showing!!

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
1597 Hamby Ave
1597 Hamby Avenue, Irondale, AL
3 Bedrooms
$900
858 sqft
All newly renovated property located in Irondale with 3 beds, 1 bath, a covered porch and a storage building!! Call us NOW at 205-410-8785!!

Last updated June 13 at 06:38pm
1 Unit Available
704 Danton Lane
704 Danton Lane, Irondale, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,625
2202 sqft
Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.

Last updated June 13 at 06:38pm
1 Unit Available
2332 2nd Avenue South
2332 2nd Avenue South, Irondale, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1064 sqft
Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.

Last updated June 13 at 07:02pm
1 Unit Available
554 Wonder Ln
554 Wonder Lane, Irondale, AL
2 Bedrooms
$850
729 sqft
Check out this beautiful home today! It features a nice living area and all 2 bedrooms with hardwood floors. One full bath with tub/shower combo.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
15 Units Available
Colonial Village at Trussville
90 Meadows Dr, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$938
819 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,003
1127 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,068
1378 sqft
Spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans with garages, balconies and patios. Located close to shopping, fine dining and entertainment and right next door to The Pinnacle.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 03:06pm
Crestline
8 Units Available
The Union at Cooper Hill
1423 Montclair Rd, Birmingham, AL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$825
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$875
925 sqft
Units with open living and dining areas in an urban setting near I-20 and downtown Birmingham. Convenient and close to grocery stores, restaurants and shopping.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
22 Cross Creek Drive
22 Cross Creek Drive, Mountain Brook, AL
3 Bedrooms
$3,850
2652 sqft
For Rent - For Rent (RLNE5541645)

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Eastwood
1 Unit Available
149 Daly St.
149 Daly Street, Birmingham, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
149 Daly St. Available 06/22/20 149 Daly St. (Crestline Gardens) - ****Home is being reconditioned. More pictures coming soon**** Great house on a great street in Crestline Gardens. Huge backyard and private deck.

Last updated June 13 at 06:38pm
Eastwood
1 Unit Available
129 Briar Grove Drive
129 Briar Grove Drive, Birmingham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,245
1539 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

Last updated April 7 at 11:00am
Crestline
1 Unit Available
3982 Valley Manor
3982 Valley Mnr, Birmingham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1552 sqft
Brand new single family home in a private community at Grants Mill - You do not want to miss your opportunity to live in this luxury townhome in a convenient location off of Grants Mill Road.

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Crestline
1 Unit Available
1323 Shades Terrace
1323 Shades Trce, Birmingham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,825
1364 sqft
Brand new home for lease in a private community at Grants Mill Valley - This brand new home is available in the Grants Mill Valley community in Irondale! It features open concept living area and a kitchen-ideal for entertaining your family and

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Eastwood
1 Unit Available
5156 Northumberland Road
5156 Northumberland Drive, Birmingham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$990
Home for Rent in Birmingham, AL - Right off Montclair Road!! COMING SOON!! **Use the 3D Virtual Tour to view NOW!!** - Want to view this home right now, without having to leave your couch? Simply copy and paste the link below into your browser and
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Forest Park
28 Units Available
Park 35 on Clairmont
3500 Clairmont Ave S, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,410
819 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,588
1105 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,571
1398 sqft
It's not the center of the universe, but it might just feel like it at Park 35 on Clairmont. No residential location in Birmingham surrounds you with the incredible variety of choices you'll find at Park 35.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
48 Units Available
The Avenues of Inverness
3100 Heatherbrooke Rd, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$721
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$787
999 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$973
1225 sqft
Easy access to I-65 and I-459 for getting around all of Birmingham. Many floor plans available. Residences include fireplaces, breakfast bars and more. Pet friendly with free Wi-Fi hotspots and gym.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
12 Units Available
150 Summit
150 Summit Pl, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$856
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1084 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,246
1292 sqft
Live in one of the friendliest apartments in Birmingham, AL and surround yourself with beautiful landscaping, comfortable homes, and thoughtful amenities.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
14 Units Available
Grand Highlands at Vestavia Hills
3251 Overton Rd, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,006
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,174
1159 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Grand Highlands at Vestavia Hills in Birmingham. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
11 Units Available
The Outlook at Greystone
7278 Cahaba Valley Rd, Birmingham, AL
Studio
$920
561 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,040
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
988 sqft
One- to three-bedroom Birmingham apartment homes featuring walk-in closets, pantries and city views. Community amenities include a 24-hour gym, a dog park and a pool. Near highways 280 and 119, shopping and dining.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 06:18pm
Redmont Park
38 Units Available
Lane Parke Apartments
1000 Parke Lane Court, Mountain Brook, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,515
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,095
1130 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,468
1461 sqft
Outstanding amenities including chef-inspired kitchens, granite countertops, custom California closets and designer lighting. On-site Pilates studio, valet service, resort-style saltwater pool and rooftop access. Stunning views.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
13 Units Available
The Trails at Cahaba River
801 Cahaba Forest Cv, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$819
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$890
975 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Just moments from the Target shopping center and Inverness Plaza, this community has a great location and offers residents a fitness center and two swimming pools. Apartments feature walk-in closets, vaulted ceilings and wood-burning fireplaces.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
12 Units Available
Oaks of St. Clair
5050 Oaks of St Clair Cir, Moody, AL
1 Bedroom
$866
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$974
1076 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,190
1309 sqft
Talk about Location!!! The Oaks of St. Clair is 5 miles from the brand new "Shops of Grand River" & Bass Pro Shop, close to Honda and Birmingham and right off of I-20.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 06:13pm
12 Units Available
Cahaba Grandview
2800 Riverview Rd, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$935
864 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,080
1094 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1210 sqft
Landscaped community with a state-of-the-art fitness center, dog park, resort-style pool, and resident clubhouse. Units feature stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets, wood-plank flooring, and raised ceilings.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Irondale, AL

Finding an apartment in Irondale that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

