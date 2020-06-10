All apartments in Irondale
Find more places like 2332 2nd Avenue South.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irondale, AL
/
2332 2nd Avenue South
Last updated June 10 2020 at 9:39 PM

2332 2nd Avenue South

2332 2nd Avenue South · (205) 433-0170
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Irondale
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2332 2nd Avenue South, Irondale, AL 35210

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1064 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.

This is a beautiful 3 bedroom 1 bath home! This home features spacious bedrooms, new flooring, fresh paint, new appliances, and the perfect back yard! This is the home for you! Take a look today!

This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits. Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2332 2nd Avenue South have any available units?
2332 2nd Avenue South has a unit available for $1,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 2332 2nd Avenue South currently offering any rent specials?
2332 2nd Avenue South isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2332 2nd Avenue South pet-friendly?
Yes, 2332 2nd Avenue South is pet friendly.
Does 2332 2nd Avenue South offer parking?
No, 2332 2nd Avenue South does not offer parking.
Does 2332 2nd Avenue South have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2332 2nd Avenue South does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2332 2nd Avenue South have a pool?
No, 2332 2nd Avenue South does not have a pool.
Does 2332 2nd Avenue South have accessible units?
No, 2332 2nd Avenue South does not have accessible units.
Does 2332 2nd Avenue South have units with dishwashers?
No, 2332 2nd Avenue South does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2332 2nd Avenue South have units with air conditioning?
No, 2332 2nd Avenue South does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 2332 2nd Avenue South?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Irondale 2 BedroomsIrondale Apartments with Balcony
Irondale Apartments with Hardwood FloorsIrondale Apartments with Parking
Irondale Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Birmingham, ALHoover, ALTuscaloosa, ALVestavia Hills, ALHomewood, ALAlabaster, ALPelham, ALMountain Brook, ALCullman, ALGardendale, AL
Pell City, ALMoody, ALClanton, ALMargaret, ALGadsden, ALMontevallo, ALTarrant, ALBessemer, ALWarrior, ALCalera, AL
Anniston, ALBrook Highland, ALForestdale, ALAdamsville, ALPinson, ALChildersburg, ALClay, ALCenter Point, ALJasper, ALGraysville, AL

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Alabama at BirminghamBirmingham Southern College
Lawson State Community College-Birmingham CampusShelton State Community College
Samford University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity