Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:06 PM

7 Wescott Hill Way SE

7 Wescott Hill Way Southeast · (205) 509-0484 ext. 2055090484
Location

7 Wescott Hill Way Southeast, Huntsville, AL 35748
Mcmullen Cove

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 7 Wescott Hill Way SE · Avail. now

$2,200

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2386 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
new construction
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
new construction
7 Wescott Hill Way SE - This is a newly constructed 4BR/3BA in Madison. This house has a full-size dining room, new stainless steel appliances, modern LVP flooring downstairs and in the bathrooms, soft carpeting in the bedrooms, and a fenced-in back yard. There are two full bathrooms upstairs and a full bath conveniently located on the first floor. To help save 5 to 15% on your heating and cooling bill, as well as create a clean healthy living environment, HVAC filters will be delivered to your home approximately every 60 days. You can apply today by visiting us at https://huntsville.ahiproperties.com/huntsville-homes-for-rent.

Pets are considered on a case by case basis with homeowner approval, no dogs over 40 lbs. A minimum $250 pet deposit will be charged per approved pet.Each applicant is required to complete the appropriate pet profile via https://ahiproperties.petscreening.com/ This also includes those applicants with no pets. Applicants with pet(s) accepts the non-refundable fee of $20 for the first pet and $15 for each additional pet. This registration is free for those applicants with no pets or those with certified assistance animals. No Dogs above 40 lbs. please.

Application Fee: $45.00 per applicant
Community move in fee $500

AHI Properties
2124 Metro Circle, Huntsville, AL 35801
1-256-286-4197

(RLNE5862417)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7 Wescott Hill Way SE have any available units?
7 Wescott Hill Way SE has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Huntsville, AL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Huntsville Rent Report.
What amenities does 7 Wescott Hill Way SE have?
Some of 7 Wescott Hill Way SE's amenities include pet friendly, new construction, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7 Wescott Hill Way SE currently offering any rent specials?
7 Wescott Hill Way SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7 Wescott Hill Way SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 7 Wescott Hill Way SE is pet friendly.
Does 7 Wescott Hill Way SE offer parking?
Yes, 7 Wescott Hill Way SE offers parking.
Does 7 Wescott Hill Way SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7 Wescott Hill Way SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7 Wescott Hill Way SE have a pool?
No, 7 Wescott Hill Way SE does not have a pool.
Does 7 Wescott Hill Way SE have accessible units?
No, 7 Wescott Hill Way SE does not have accessible units.
Does 7 Wescott Hill Way SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 7 Wescott Hill Way SE does not have units with dishwashers.
