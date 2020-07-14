Cabana Apartment Homes

Lease Length: 3, 6, 9, 12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $25.00 per person
Deposit: $150-$200 plus a month up front
Pets Allowed: cats, birds, dogs, fish
fee: $300
limit: 2
rent: $15.00 per pet per month
restrictions: Pitbulls, Dobermans, Chows, Rottweilers are not allowed. We do not have a weight limit
Parking Details: Off-street parking.