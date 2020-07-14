Cabana Apartment Homes

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony bathtub carpet granite counters ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities 24hr gym cats allowed dogs allowed accessible parking pool on-site laundry pet friendly bbq/grill online portal package receiving

Situated in the heart of Huntsville, Cabana Apartments feature beautifully renovated homes with all the amenities you desire. Defined by elegant original craftsmanship melded with gorgeous modern upgrades, life at Cabana is the ideal blend of classic charm and modern conveniences. Nestled on 10 acres of natural beauty, our perfect location puts you within a short distance from the new Whole Foods, Parkway Place Mall, Bridge Street Town Center, Redstone Arsenal, UAH, A&M, minutes from downtown, I-565 and Bridge Street.