Huntsville, AL
Cabana Apartment Homes
Cabana Apartment Homes

3101 Thurman Rd · (205) 627-4375
Huntsville
Dog Friendly Apartments
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Balcony
Apartments with Pool
Location

3101 Thurman Rd, Huntsville, AL 35805

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Cabana Apartment Homes.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
24hr gym
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
parking
pool
on-site laundry
pet friendly
bbq/grill
online portal
package receiving
Situated in the heart of Huntsville, Cabana Apartments feature beautifully renovated homes with all the amenities you desire. Defined by elegant original craftsmanship melded with gorgeous modern upgrades, life at Cabana is the ideal blend of classic charm and modern conveniences. Nestled on 10 acres of natural beauty, our perfect location puts you within a short distance from the new Whole Foods, Parkway Place Mall, Bridge Street Town Center, Redstone Arsenal, UAH, A&M, minutes from downtown, I-565 and Bridge Street.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3, 6, 9, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $25.00 per person
Deposit: $150-$200 plus a month up front
Pets Allowed: cats, birds, dogs, fish
fee: $300
limit: 2
rent: $15.00 per pet per month
restrictions: Pitbulls, Dobermans, Chows, Rottweilers are not allowed. We do not have a weight limit
Cats
fee: $300
rent: $15
Parking Details: Off-street parking.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Cabana Apartment Homes have any available units?
Cabana Apartment Homes doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntsville, AL.
How much is rent in Huntsville, AL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Huntsville Rent Report.
What amenities does Cabana Apartment Homes have?
Some of Cabana Apartment Homes's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Cabana Apartment Homes currently offering any rent specials?
Cabana Apartment Homes is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Cabana Apartment Homes pet-friendly?
Yes, Cabana Apartment Homes is pet friendly.
Does Cabana Apartment Homes offer parking?
Yes, Cabana Apartment Homes offers parking.
Does Cabana Apartment Homes have units with washers and dryers?
No, Cabana Apartment Homes does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Cabana Apartment Homes have a pool?
Yes, Cabana Apartment Homes has a pool.
Does Cabana Apartment Homes have accessible units?
Yes, Cabana Apartment Homes has accessible units.
Does Cabana Apartment Homes have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Cabana Apartment Homes has units with dishwashers.
