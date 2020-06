Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 parking garage

Check out this Huge Property available in Huntsville with 7 large Beds and 3 bathrooms. The insides are all newly renovated from granite counters to luxury flooring and on the outside awaits a 2-car Garage and a beautiful Covered Porch!!!! Don't miss the chance on living on this Wonderful home and Call us TODAY to set up a showing at 205-410-8785!!!