Amenities

For more information, contact Isaac Winkles at (256) 683-4210. Visit http://www.crye-leike.com/huntsville/1144038 to view more pictures of this property. This home has everything to offer with stainless steel appliances in the kitchen, spacious laundry room with extra storage and a covered patio with privacy fence in the back yard! 3 bedrooms and 2 full bath. Master bedroom has isolated bath and walk in closet! Schedule your viewing today because this one will not last long! Pets are accepted on a case by case basis! Lawn maintenance is included!