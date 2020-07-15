All apartments in Huntsville
Last updated July 15 2020

4220 Eastland Dr.

4220 Eastland Drive Northwest · (805) 889-4475
Location

4220 Eastland Drive Northwest, Huntsville, AL 35810

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 1.5 baths, $1200 · Avail. Aug 15

$1,200

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1325 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
carpet
range
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available 08/15/20 Beautiful 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath, Se Habla Español - Property Id: 116609

This beautiful home has been fully updated with new laminate flooring, carpeting, and paint throughout, updated fixtures, countertops, vanities, and more. The house has 1325 sqft, 3 bedrooms, one and one half baths, large greatroom, and a large fenced back yard. The house sits on a quiet street, and centrally located near Springfield and Blue Spring Road. Pet fees. Se Habla Español.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/116609
Property Id 116609

(RLNE5928851)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4220 Eastland Dr. have any available units?
4220 Eastland Dr. has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Huntsville, AL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Huntsville Rent Report.
What amenities does 4220 Eastland Dr. have?
Some of 4220 Eastland Dr.'s amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4220 Eastland Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
4220 Eastland Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4220 Eastland Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 4220 Eastland Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 4220 Eastland Dr. offer parking?
No, 4220 Eastland Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 4220 Eastland Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4220 Eastland Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4220 Eastland Dr. have a pool?
No, 4220 Eastland Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 4220 Eastland Dr. have accessible units?
No, 4220 Eastland Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 4220 Eastland Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 4220 Eastland Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
