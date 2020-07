Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Move-In Ready as of August 1st! Cozy 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in the heart of Huntsville. Home features hardwood floors, granite countertops in kitchen, stainless steel appliances, which include, stove/oven, refrigerator, dishwasher and microwave, screened in porch, larch fenced in backyard. Two Car Garage. Home is just minutes away from downtown, restaurants, shopping, hospitals and much more. Call us today to schedule an appointment to see this home!

