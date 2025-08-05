All apartments in Huntsville
Home
/
Huntsville, AL
/
MAA Providence Main

MAA Providence Main

(256) 634-6746
73 units available
1 Bed • 2 Beds • 3+ Beds
Location
685 Providence Main St, Huntsville AL 35806
Amenities
On-site laundry, Patio / balcony, Pet friendly, 24hr maintenance, Garage, Gym + more
Price range
$963 - $1,763 per month
Commute
Rent Special
Lease Now for 6 weeks free! Certain exclusions may apply.
Restrictions may apply

Browse Similar Places

Huntsville
See all
1 Bedroom Apartments
See all
Cheap Apartments
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gyms
See all

Price and Availability

Verified by MAA Providence Main 1 day ago. Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from MAA Providence Main.

Never miss a deal!
Get immediate alerts when prices drop or new units arrive.
Turn on alerts

Connect with MAA Providence Main

(256) 634-6746
Closed, opens Today at 10:00 AM CDT
Find apartments similar to MAA Providence Main
How many bedrooms do you need?

Similar Listings

Overlook
1500 Sparkman Drive Northwest
Huntsville, AL 35816
12 Units Available
Starting at $784
Executive Lodge
1535 Sparkman Dr
Huntsville, AL 35816
5 Units Available
Starting at $779
Huntsville Parc Apartment Homes
1 Springtime Boulevard Southwest
Huntsville, AL 35802
23 Units Available
Starting at $987
Norwood
536 Johns Rd NW
Huntsville, AL 35806
32 Units Available
Starting at $1,046
Cabana Apartment Homes
3101 Thurman Rd
Huntsville, AL 35805
6 Units Available
Starting at $849
The Watts
7235 U.S. 431
Huntsville, AL 35763
18 Units Available
Starting at $1,350
The Heights at Monte Sano
1001 Heights Trl SE
Huntsville, AL 35741
17 Units Available
Starting at $1,130
The Jessam at Hays Farm
850 Haysland Road Southwest
Huntsville, AL 35802
12 Units Available
Starting at $1,256

Location

685 Providence Main St, Huntsville, AL 35806

Amenities

On-site laundry
Patio / balcony
Pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Garage
Gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pet friendly
basketball court
business center
car wash area
courtyard
dog park
gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
internet access
sauna
tennis court
TOUR YOUR WAY! We have a tour to fit your needs- virtual, self-guided, or agent-guided. Find your next home at MAA Providence Main in Huntsville, AL. These charming and spacious one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartment homes feature open floor plans with fireplaces, spa-like baths with garden tubs, and private patios and balconies in select homes. You'll love our two sparkling pools, sauna, and fitness center, and your pet will love the pet park. Garage parking is also available. MAA Providence Main features award-winning landscaping in a beautiful setting close to fantastic shopping, dining, and entertainment venues, and we're just a half-mile away from the gorgeous walking trails of the Indian Creek Greenway.

Verified reviews

We are collecting reviews from verified residents who have toured or leased from MAA Providence Main. Check back soon.

Property Details (Fees & Lease)

Explore the Area

More Rental Options

Bedrooms
Price
Amenities
Property Type
Cities
Counties
Neighborhoods
Colleges

Frequently Asked Questions