1 of 32
Rent Special
Lease Now for 6 weeks free! Certain exclusions may apply.
Price and Availability
Verified by MAA Providence Main 1 day ago. Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from MAA Providence Main.
Never miss a deal!
Get immediate alerts when prices drop or new units arrive.
Turn on alerts
Unit 01165
$963
Unit 01063
$1,003
Unit 01158
$1,188
Unit 01357
$1,148
Unit 01255
$1,188
Unit 01319
$1,188
Unit 01384
$1,208
Unit 01385
$1,243
Unit 01186
$1,223
Unit 01197
$1,363
Unit 01078
$1,363
Connect with MAA Providence Main(256) 634-6746
Closed, opens Today at 10:00 AM CDT
Find apartments similar to MAA Providence Main
How many bedrooms do you need?
Location
685 Providence Main St, Huntsville, AL 35806
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
TOUR YOUR WAY! We have a tour to fit your needs- virtual, self-guided, or agent-guided. Find your next home at MAA Providence Main in Huntsville, AL. These charming and spacious one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartment homes feature open floor plans with fireplaces, spa-like baths with garden tubs, and private patios and balconies in select homes. You'll love our two sparkling pools, sauna, and fitness center, and your pet will love the pet park. Garage parking is also available. MAA Providence Main features award-winning landscaping in a beautiful setting close to fantastic shopping, dining, and entertainment venues, and we're just a half-mile away from the gorgeous walking trails of the Indian Creek Greenway.
We are collecting reviews from verified residents who have toured or leased from MAA Providence Main. Check back soon.
Verified reviews
Property Details (Fees & Lease)
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Explore the Area
Publix
0.7 mi
Kroger
1.1 mi
Walmart Supercenter
1.2 mi
Far East Market Madison
1.4 mi
Asian Market
1.5 mi
Phuket Thai Restaurant and Sushi
0.3 mi
Mellow Mushroom
0.3 mi
Charrito's Bar & Grill
0.3 mi
The Brickhouse Sports Cafe
0.3 mi
Taco Mama
0.3 mi
Huntsville Transit Center
5.9 mi
Greyhound
6.1 mi
Redstone Army Airfield
5.5 mi
Epps Airpark
8.6 mi
Big Sky Airport
8.8 mi
Huntsville International Airport - Carl T Jones Field
9.5 mi
Huntsville International Airport - Carl T Jones Field
9.5 mi
3
Providence Elementary School
0.3 mi
8
Monrovia Elementary School
2.2 mi
9
Rainbow Elementary School
2.3 mi
2
Columbia High School
2.5 mi
7
Monrovia Middle School
2.6 mi
Providence Pet Park
0.1 mi
Indian Creek Greenway
0.3 mi
Bocci Ball Court
1.0 mi
Central Park
1.2 mi
Indian Creek Greenway
1.4 mi
Carmike 10
1.1 mi
24e Health Clubs
1.6 mi
Powerhouse Fitness
1.9 mi
High Point Climbing and Fitness
2.0 mi
The Orion Amphitheater
2.2 mi
Petco
1.2 mi
PetSmart
1.2 mi
The Dog Stop
1.2 mi
Creekwood Park Dog Spot
1.6 mi
Rocket City Veterinary Hospital Pine Grove
4.0 mi
More Rental Options
Price
Amenities
Property Type
Cities
- Madison, AL Apartments (92)
- Triana, AL Apartments (9)
- Meridianville, AL Apartments (26)
- Moores Mill, AL Apartments (9)
- Lewisburg, TN Apartments (4)
- New Hope, AL Apartments (4)
- Winchester, TN Apartments (5)
- Warrior, AL Apartments (4)
- Rainbow City, AL Apartments (8)
- Manchester, TN Apartments (6)
- Hazel Green, AL Apartments (12)
- Gadsden, AL Apartments (11)
- Cullman, AL Apartments (8)
- Harvest, AL Apartments (13)
- Shelbyville, TN Apartments (5)
- Decatur, AL Apartments (37)
Counties
Frequently Asked Questions
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
MAA Providence Main has 73 units available starting at $963 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
In Huntsville, AL, the average rent is $1,100 for a studio, $1,311 for a 1-bedroom, $1,657 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,882 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Huntsville, AL, check out our monthly Huntsville, AL Rent Report.
Some of MAA Providence Main's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
MAA Providence Main is offering the following rent specials: Lease Now for 6 weeks free! Certain exclusions may apply.
Yes, MAA Providence Main is pet-friendly.
Yes, MAA Providence Main offers parking.
No, MAA Providence Main does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Yes, MAA Providence Main has a pool.
No, MAA Providence Main does not have accessible units.
No, MAA Providence Main does not have units with dishwashers.