Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

TWO BEDROOM/ 1.5 BATH UPSTAIRS APT - OPEN FLOOR PLAN! - Wonderful upstairs apartment with two bedrooms and 1.5 bathroom is ready for you! This unit is spacious with an open floor plan, lots of light and deck. Small pets allowed upon prior approval and pet fee. Convenient to 565/Parkway, Big Spring Park, restaurants and shopping. Call 256-417-6840 to schedule your tour of this beautiful home. You can apply online at www.rcpmanage.com



$55 App Fee



No Smoking



(RLNE4894313)