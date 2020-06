Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly stainless steel walk in closets

240 SHADOW COURT - MOVE IN READY FOUR BEDROOM, 3 BATH HOME MINUTES FROM REDSTONE ARSENAL, PUBLIX AND TOWN MADISON. FEATURES SPACIOUS FAMILY ROOM AND HOME OFFICE/DEN WITH LOTS OF NATURAL LIGHT, KITCHEN WITH STAINLESS APPLIANCES, TONS OF CABINETS AND COUNTER SPACE WITH PANTRY AND LARGE DINING AREA. ISOLATED MASTER SUITE WITH HUGE HIS/HER WALK IN CLOSET, GLAMOUR BATH WITH DOUBLE VANITY, JETTED TUB AND SEPARATE SHOWER,. LEVEL, FENCED BACKYARD WITH COVERED PATIO.



