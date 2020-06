Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities

Newly remolded home available now! Conveniently located minutes from Five Points, Monte Sano, and the best of Huntsville's entertainment. Wood floors throughout the home, new paint, and stainless steel appliances. Fenced in backyard and patio area are great for entertaining. Call today!!