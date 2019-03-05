127 Maple Ridge Blvd.

Amenities

3 bedroom, 3 bathroom brick 2 story in the heart of Madison. This home has 2 living areas to include a formal living room and an upstairs loft. Entertain in the formal living room and dining room. Enjoy a family bbq on the covered patio. Relax in the large master bedroom that features a sitting area, glamour bath with double vanities, jetted tub, separate shower and huge walkin closet. The kitchen is updated with granite counter tops and a tile back splash.The double car garage and upstairs loft are a bonus. Apply online at www.alexandcorealty.com