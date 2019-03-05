All apartments in Huntsville
127 Maple Ridge Blvd.
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:45 AM

127 Maple Ridge Blvd.

127 Maple Ridge Boulevard Northwest · (256) 722-5454
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

127 Maple Ridge Boulevard Northwest, Huntsville, AL 35757
Maple Ridge

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,500

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2490 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
3 bedroom, 3 bathroom brick 2 story in the heart of Madison. This home has 2 living areas to include a formal living room and an upstairs loft. Entertain in the formal living room and dining room. Enjoy a family bbq on the covered patio. Relax in the large master bedroom that features a sitting area, glamour bath with double vanities, jetted tub, separate shower and huge walkin closet. The kitchen is updated with granite counter tops and a tile back splash.The double car garage and upstairs loft are a bonus. Apply online at www.alexandcorealty.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 127 Maple Ridge Blvd. have any available units?
127 Maple Ridge Blvd. has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Huntsville, AL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Huntsville Rent Report.
What amenities does 127 Maple Ridge Blvd. have?
Some of 127 Maple Ridge Blvd.'s amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 127 Maple Ridge Blvd. currently offering any rent specials?
127 Maple Ridge Blvd. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 127 Maple Ridge Blvd. pet-friendly?
No, 127 Maple Ridge Blvd. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntsville.
Does 127 Maple Ridge Blvd. offer parking?
Yes, 127 Maple Ridge Blvd. does offer parking.
Does 127 Maple Ridge Blvd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 127 Maple Ridge Blvd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 127 Maple Ridge Blvd. have a pool?
No, 127 Maple Ridge Blvd. does not have a pool.
Does 127 Maple Ridge Blvd. have accessible units?
No, 127 Maple Ridge Blvd. does not have accessible units.
Does 127 Maple Ridge Blvd. have units with dishwashers?
No, 127 Maple Ridge Blvd. does not have units with dishwashers.
