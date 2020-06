Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Furnished Home for lease. Short term lease available. Nature Lovers Delight--with a great view of the city! Beautifully decorated, stocked with extra bedding, towels and dishes. All small appliances and more. Open contemporary floor plan on a large lot. Very nice stone patio w/koi pond. Hardwood floors throughout. All bathrooms have been updated. Great Location!close to shopping,restaurants & Hospital. Minimum 30 days rental. Realtor owned.Tenant pays a $200 a month cleaning fee.